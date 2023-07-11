Shoppers Swear This Supportive Sports Bra Is ‘Better’ Than Lululemon ‘For Larger Chested Girlies’ & It’s Only $18 for Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is still going strong, with deals you can’t get anywhere else. We’ve rounded up Prime Day Discounts on beauty products, toothbrushes, baby gear, and everything in between. The low prices continue from July 11 all the way through July 12, 2023 on Amazon, so keep on shopping!

Want to use Prime Day to stock up on warm weather workout clothes? Here’s something to add to your athleisure drawer: THE GYM PEOPLE Women’s Longline Sports Bra. Shoppers have said it’s both super supportive and “better than Lululemon,” which sets a high bar. What’s even better is the price: This Prime Day, the sports bra is available for just $18 for Prime members — that’s 33% off its regular price.

The low-impact sports bra has an internal shelf bra plus removable pads, so it works for people of most bra sizes and comes in sizes XSmall to XXXL. It’s perfect for anything from yoga to a lifting session at the gym, to running errands or picking up your kids.

The sports bra comes in more colors than just a basic black (which is an essential for your closet). If you’re looking for more summery colors, there are 24 other colors to choose from, ranging from bright pinks to beiges and blues.

While they’re 33% off, you can stock up in every color. Multiple Amazon reviewers have called this bra “better than Lululemon” and a “great Lululemon Align dupe.” “The material of this tank seems to be more sturdy than the align tank, so I definitely love that the material will hold up better and likely longer than my align tanks! If you’re looking for a cheaper option this one is it! I cannot wait to purchase it in more colors :),” the shopper wrote.

Shoppers who have larger bra sizes described feeling comfortable in this longline bra. “It looks better on me than Lululemon equivalents. The band on the shelf bra doesn’t cause too much of an indent on me, which is something I’ve experienced in much much more expensive brands. I’m really excited to find a piece like this that’s comfortable and flattering on someone of my body type, and much cheaper than Lululemon, etc!” they wrote.

Other self-professed “larger-chested girlies” raved about the bra: “I’ve tried the Lululemon align tank and in my opinion, this is better, especially for larger chested girlies. Purchased in two colors already!”

“I will live in these all summer,” shared another satisfied customer who bought the sports bra in multiple colors. Ready to build your summer athleisure wardrobe? Start adding to cart now.

This and all the incredible discounts on Prime Day are for Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member just yet, be sure to sign up here to take advantage of all the great Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals you can score.

