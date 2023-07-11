This Trending Phillips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush Is Almost 50% Off and Selling Like Crazy for Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

In case you missed this news, Amazon Prime Day currently has the hottest deals of the summer. It runs from July 11 to July 12, 2023, and many of the health and personal care products are up to 50% off their regular retail prices! Yes, really.

If you’ve been saving up for some household essentials, especially necessities like toothbrushes, flossers, and teeth whitening strips to keep those pearly whites sparkling all throughout the summer, now’s your chance to save big on them. One trending deal that’s currently marked as Amazon’s “number one bestseller in sonic toothbrushes” is the Phillips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush. Originally almost $110 in price, it’s slashed to 45% off this Prime Day — translation: You can get it for $59.95 today and tomorrow.

Basically, it levels up your teeth brushing in every way: There’s a timer to make sure you’re brushing for the full two minutes and getting every inch of your teeth along the way, a pressure sensor for sensitive gums, and a battery reminder light that flags when you need to recharge your brush. If you haven’t switched over to electric from a manual toothbrush, this is a perfect time to do so.

Don’t believe us? The American Dental Association certified the Phillips Sonicare ProtectiveClean as not only safe but also effective in getting rid of cavity-causing plaque and protecting the gums from gingivitis. That’s a win-win when it comes time to sit in your dentist’s chair.

Phillips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush

Dentists are definitely on board with this toothbrush, but even more than that, over 11,000 Amazon reviewers gave it five stars. One reviewer remarked that the brush is “similar to what I experience at the dentist.” The same customer also added that the battery life is strong: “I’ve only charged the battery once in the first 2 weeks.”

And if you have sensitive gums, don’t worry. A customer on Amazon gave the product a five-star review and mentioned that it actually helped their sensitive gums. “I’ve had sensitive gums and sensitive teeth for the last year. My dentist told me to get an electric toothbrush and that it might help, so I did. My teeth feel really clean now, the light stains on my teeth all came off. My teeth look white and my gums and teeth aren’t so sensitive now. It’s been a few weeks into using it, but I am happy,” they wrote.

The other good news from customers is that it’s totally worth the price (which is even lower this week). “My teeth feel cleaner, I love the timer function, and I have not experienced any of the pain or sensitivity that some have experienced. I love the options/settings that allow me to choose clean, white, or gum care, and am really happy with this purchase,” one reviewer wrote. “I believe it is worth the cost for the level of clean you get with this product.”

The reviews have spoken, and now it’s just time for you to add to cart!

