The Cordless Water Flosser That Made an ‘Unbelievable Difference’ in Shoppers’ Gums Is Nearly 50% Off Today on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day isn’t even halfway over and the deals just keep on coming! The sales last from July 11 to July 12, 2023, with some health and personal care products up to 50% off the original prices. Like this one: You can now get the dentist-recommended Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser for almost 50% off it’s original price of $99.99.

Originally $99.99, the Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser is on sale for 45% off at $54.99. Not only is it a fantastic price, but it’s a tool that’s beneficial to your overall dental health. Just ask the American Dental Association: They confirm that the water flosser is approved to get rid of plaque on the teeth and along the gumline, and can also prevent gingivitis. Also, customers who have reviewed the product on Amazon have insisted that they notice a difference in how clean their teeth and gyms are after using Waterpik.

Here’s how it works: You fill the reservoir in the back of the flosser once per day, and that should be enough to give you clean teeth and gums in just a couple of minutes. This flosser comes with four different flosser heads, and three different pressure settings (perfect if you have sensitive gums). It also comes with a charger and microfiber bag in case you want to stick it in your toiletry bag and take it on the go!

Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser

Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser $54.99 Buy now

One happy reviewer picked up the water flosser at the suggestion of their dentist and was glad they did. “My dentist insisted I get a Waterpik I can’t believe how much stuck in food this removed. Yuck. I love this easy to use one piece cleaner. Super easy to charge and fill. Multiple heads for different uses,” they wrote. Upon rating it with five stars (along with over 35,000 Amazon customers), this reviewer stated that it made an “unbelievable difference” in their teeth and gums.

In case you’re looking for a practical gift this Amazon Prime Day, one customer dubbed this Waterpik the “perfect gift for optimal oral health.” They noted that the cordless design offered “unparalled convenience,” especially for travel, and that the multiple pressure settings made it helpful for gum sensitivity. Multiple reviewers also commented on the long and dependable battery life with the rechargeable feature.

While you’re shopping, note that almost all Waterpik products on Amazon are 50% off for Prime Day, with 30% off the Waterpik Portable Collapsible Flosser for summer travel! Honestly, your dentist will be so happy the next time you have your appointment.

This and all the incredible discounts on Prime Day are for Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member just yet, be sure to sign up here to take advantage of all the great Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals you can score.