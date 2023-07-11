Shoppers With High Arches Say These Sneakers Offer More Support Than ‘A Lot of Other High End Brands’ – Get a Pair for $35 on Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you been pounding the pavement lately on your daily jog but mostly only feeling…pavement? Sounds like you’re in the market for a new pair of running shoes with better arch and heel support. Well, it’s perfect timing, since we’re in the thick of Amazon Prime Day 2023 and there are amazing deals on everything from baby gear to beauty to, drumroll please, running shoes!

And this is not just any running shoe. It’s one that has thousands upon thousands of rave reviews from shoppers, especially if they have high arches and need extra support. Our top pick for Prime Day is this ASICS Women’s Gel Venture 8 pair.

It has a gel insole that provides not only extra cushioning but shock absorption. This shoe is meant for rugged terrain, too. Its outsole, a.k.a. the bottom material of the shoe, is redesigned for all kinds of on-pavement and off-pavement running — some reviewers even reported that they took it on a rocky hike and it was the perfect shoe for support and traction. If you’re not a runner, don’t worry: Other customers shared that they purchased this as a supporting walking shoe and to wear for a job that keeps you on your feet all day (hairstylists and nurses, this one’s for you!).

And more than all that, it is only $35. Yes, you read that correctly. It’s literally 50% off its regular price of $70 for July 11 and 12, 2023.

ASICS Women’s Gel Venture 8 Running Sneaker

Asics Women’s Gel Venture 8 Running Sneaker $34.97 Buy now

Just so you know, it’s not just us thinking that this is an fantastic deal for the value of this sneaker. The shoe has over 12,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

One customer with high arches shared why they are loyal to the ASICS brand: “For the last 8 years I have exclusively worn ASICS shoes and they never disappoint. They are so comfortable and the mesh on the top is thick so your toes don’t wear through the tops. I have high arches and these are more supportive than a lot of other high end brands that I have tried.”

Another reviewer who also has high arches echoed other customers’ feedback on the arch support. “I’ve got a really high arch on one side but it feels fine. I can’t believe what I’ve put up with in walking/hiking shoes since forever. These are the answer.” That same reviewer added that these are “dreamy on the trail,” and “beautiful for walking on flat surfaces, too.”

More high-arched customers professed their loyalty to ASICS for their “all-day comfort” and support. But these shoes are not just for high arches. A reviewer with arthritis in both feet called the running sneaker “more comfortable and supportive than any of the orthopedic shoes I have tried.” The same reviewer raves about the price too: “Plus, they are much more reasonable. I have never had to break in a pair of ASICS, they are comfortable out of the box, every time.”

This should be enough evidence to add this ASICS pair to your cart.

This and all the incredible discounts on Prime Day are for Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member just yet, be sure to sign up here to take advantage of all the great Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals you can score.

