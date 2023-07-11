Naomi Watts’ Menopause Skincare and Wellness Brand Stripes Is Having a Huge Prime Day Sale of up to 35% Off

Amazon Prime Day doesn’t last just 24 hours like any other day. It goes from July 11 to July 12, 2023, but for some brands, deals last the whole week. We’re here to show you which deals to look out for throughout the week of Prime Day.

Here’s one to get you started: Naomi Watts’ menopause skincare and wellness brand, Stripes, has all if its products on sale on Amazon all week, with up to 35% off any full-size skin, hair, or wellness product. You can also snag 10% off travel size products all week while you’re at it, so you can continue your same skincare routine on the go.

Watts launched Stripes back in the fall of 2022, and previously shared that she didn’t think menopause should be a source of shame or stigma. “Women have been forced to silence themselves and feel ashamed. But it’s been the plan for the body all along. It’s not a failure, it’s not a disease,” she told Page Six.

One of Watts’ main concerns when she went through early onset menopause was itchy, irritated skin, so her Stripes line has extra attention to the skin (including vaginal skin). Her skincare line ranges from a cooling hot flash spray to a moisturizing retinol-based night cream, which, we repeat, is all on sale for the rest of this week!

Stripes The Power Move Hydrating Face Serum – Now $55.25, Originally $85

If you have itchy or irritated skin during menopause, this is about to be your go-to soothing product, now 35% off for Amazon Prime Day. The Power Move serum is formulated with five different types of moisturizing hyaluronic acid, so it helps hydrate, plump, calm, and support loss of collagen and elasticity in the skin during menopause.

Stripes The Power Move Serum $55.25 Buy now

Stripes The Cool Factor Cooling Mist – Now $27, Originally $42

Hot flashes are the most notorious symptom of menopause. To help combat them, spritz your skin with this skin-calming cooling mist. The product is a blend of hyaluronic acid and Stripes’ hero emollient ingredient Ectoine, which has cooling and hydrating properties to soothe flushed skin. The best part is that you can stock up on it for under $30.

Related story If You’re Raising a Paw Patrol Lover, You Need to Take Advantage of This Noggin Subscription Deal

Stripes The Cool Factor $27.30 Buy now

Stripes Evening Wear Moisturizing Night Cream – Now $52, Originally $80

You can slip into your finest evening wear every night with this moisturizing night cream. It contains a retinoid that can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and boost skin cell turnover and therefore elasticity, but no worries if you have dry skin during menopause. Ectoine is in this formula to make sure your skin stays extra moisturized.

Stripes Evening Wear Night Cream $52 Buy now

These are just some of Stripes’ best deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023. You can shop the entire collection for up to 35% now!

This and all the incredible discounts on Prime Day are for Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member just yet, be sure to sign up here to take advantage of all the great Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals you can score.

Before you go, check out more menopause beauty and wellness products: