We typically think of hot flashes in conjunction with menopause, but if you’re pregnant, you may experience some hormonal overheating and night sweating too. In fact, 35 percent of pregnant women surveyed in one study reported these symptoms.

So when you’re sweating more in general, you’re going to feel the urge to keep applying deodorant to keep feeling fresh. The thing is, there are some ingredients in health and personal care products like deodorant that you should avoid during pregnancy, including triclosan, phthalates, and parabens, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). These chemicals can disrupt your endocrine system, which produces hormones, and be dangerous during pregnancy.

ACOG also recommends avoiding synthetic fragrances, which are also made with chemicals. The label should say either “fragrance-free” or not include “fragrance” in the ingredient list, even if the product is listed as “unscented.” Some products that have a mild scent are made with natural herbs or oils should be safe during pregnancy, as long as you don’t have skin allergies to those ingredients.

And then there’s the ultimate controversial deodorant ingredient: aluminum. There’s not much concrete research suggesting that aluminum that is present in some deodorants is actually harmful. One small South African study claims that high maternal intake of elements like aluminum could lead to toxicity in infants, but it’s unclear what the exact threshold of exposure is. The CDC can’t confirm for sure whether or not aluminum can cause birth defects — so the best bet might be to avoid aluminum in deodorant while you’re pregnant, at least.

Based on that guidance, we rounded up some chemical-free, aluminum-free, and fragrance-free pregnancy-safe deodorants to keep you feeling clean throughout every trimester.

Looking for a dermatologist-recommended deodorant? Go with this Vanicream pick, especially if you’re having more skin sensitivity during pregnancy. It’s dye-free, fragrance-free, and aluminum-free, so it shouldn’t irritate your skin whatsoever.

If you’re particularly sensitive to smells during pregnancy and want to avoid them altogether, you can try Native Unscented Deodorant. There are no fragrance chemicals or parabens, making it a deodorant that’s safe for pregnancy. Reviewers agree that it has strong odor protection, too.

In place of aluminum, some deodorants use charcoal as an antibacterial property to reduce odor-causing bacteria. This Cleo+Coco deodorant has a fresh, citrusy grapefruit bergamot scent, but not from artificial fragrances, from just the fruit oils alone.

This Earth Mama deodorant is made specifically for pregnancy, breastfeeding, and beyond. And who can’t use a quick dose of calming lavender in the morning when your baby just woke up? The fragrance comes from organic lavender oil, and not any artificial chemicals, and the product is clinically tested to be non-irritating.

Anyone who gets annoying razor burn can benefit from Drunk Elephant Sweet Pitti Cream. It’s thicker than a deodorant solid or gel and applies like a lotion. Heads up if you have a nut allergy: The active ingredient in this vegan, clean, fragrance-free deodorant is mandelic acid, derived from almonds, which fights odor-causing bacteria. It’s also mixed with arrowroot powder for absorption, as well as shea butter for nourishing the delicate underarm area.

Instead of aluminum, magnesium is the key bacteria-repelling ingredient in Beauty By Earth deodorant. This one has a clean minty scent that shouldn’t aggravate your morning sickness. However, it has no synthetic fragrances or other chemicals, as the scent comes from peppermint oil.

