This TikTok-Viral Fertility Supplement Has Over 17K 5-Star Reviews on Amazon & We Have a 20% Off Code

When you’ve made the decision to start (or continue) trying to build a family, there is a lot of advice that’s out there, from old wives’ tales about fertility and endless suggestions about what fertility products you should try. Trying to conceive, whether you’re keeping that private or not, is stressful enough without all that additional noise surrounding you.

However, one fertility-related product that people — 17,947 happy customers on Amazon, to be exact — have been making lots of positive noise about is Eu Natural Conception for Her multivitamin. Not only is it super popular on Amazon, but the phrase Eu Natural has over 10 million views on TikTok and quite a few pregnancy success stories. It’s also on sale for 20% off with our code…so keep on scrolling for that sweet, sweet discount.

So what does this fertility-boosting supplement do? Basically, Eu Natural’s active ingredients help the menstrual cycle become regular and support healthy ovulation, particularly in the 11 percent of people with uteruses who experience infertility. The product contains Myo-Inositol, which can help regulate insulin pathways as well as the production of certain hormones, including follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), to make sure a mature egg is released during ovulation.

The other key ingredients, the herb vitex and folate, also known as vitamin B9, have been studied to support menstrual regularity and stimulating ovulation, both of which could be factors in getting pregnant more easily. Folate, or commonly its synthetic form, folic acid, is a crucial element of prenatal vitamins that can support a pregnancy, even in the pre-conception stage.

TikTok has been abuzz for a while about Eu Natural Conception supplements, and many TikTok users who aren’t even paid to endorse the supplement are talking it up. “We tried for over two years,” one user said, to no avail, until she bought this Amazon supplement on a whim. “I got pregnant in two months.”

One other parent on TikTok wrote that they took one bottle and their “miracle baby is now one.”

Amazon reviewers echo that it takes some patience in certain cases before getting pregnant while using this supplement, but is worth trying, even if you just want to have regular periods ahead of one day starting a family. “Within the first month of being on this supplement I finally got a period. I had gone six months with a period, without ovulation,” the reviewer said. They also noted that “this product is only intended for those with *irregular* cycles. If you have a regular cycle it will likely *mess up* your cycle.”

Many reviewers also stated that they have PCOS and don’t have regular menstrual cycles, so this supplement can be a lifesaver in making their periods and ovulation regular. “I am a woman who was diagnosed with PCOS at 17, and was told I would not be able to get pregnant without medical assistance. I found Conception just randomly on Amazon one day, read the reviews and decided to try it,” a reviewer wrote. “I’ve been trying for years and never have been able to get pregnant. I was on my second bottle when I got my positive test.”

Again, everyone’s body is different, so we’re not claiming this is a magic supplement, but it may help regulate irregular cycles, as it did for many of the people in these testimonies.

Keep in mind that these supplements are minimally regulated by the FDA, and that you should speak with your OB/GYN or fertility specialist before beginning any new supplement routine.