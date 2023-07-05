‘What Planet Can I Blame for This?’ Your Guide to Astrology & the Vibes for July 2023

Welcome to July – the first full month of summer. We kick off the month in Cancer cozy season, so you may be feeling some type of way. The sign of Cancer is known to be super nostalgic and sentimental, which is probably why we crave the summers of our youth and love to be with friends and family during this time of year.

We end the month in feisty Leo, so needless to say, the vibe turns from sweet to sexy regardless of whether you’re having a slow girl summer or not. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

Before we enter the season of the lioness, July is going to present to us a few opportunities for change and growth that have the potential to last beyond the summer. That is, if we use those opportunities wisely. For the lowdown on the upcoming astrological transits, we talked to astrologer Olivia DeGennaro, otherwise known as the Spiritual Journalist, for her take on how to best prepare for this month.

Look back at your achievements while planting the seeds for a new goal.

The full moon in Capricorn on July 3rd kicked off a great time to appreciate all that you’ve accomplished since the start of the year, says DeGennaro. Plus, we’re now officially halfway through the year, so it’s a perfect time to reflect.

“We are connected to ancestral wisdom during this lunation, helping us acknowledge the sacrifices previous generations made for us to become who we are meant to be,” she says. “Not only are we more appreciative of the past, but we can look ahead to the future knowing we’re capable of even greater success moving forward!” You’ll be inspired to make some new long-term plans at this time, but DeGennaro points out that the full moon is a reminder “that all good things take time.”

It’s time for strategic action.

According to DeGennaro, when motivating Mars enters productive Virgo on July 10th, there’s no shortage of what we can accomplish. “Calculated moves are our middle name,” she says. “Not only are we driven to go after our desires, but we have a 10-step plan for how we will achieve them. This is a season to get sh*t done.” Related story Postpartum Recovery Retreats Are a Thing — Here Are Their Best Tips to Feeling Yourself Again

Not surprisingly, the perfectionist Virgo will all make us sticklers over the next six weeks. “We’re able to cross every t and dot every i as we take meticulous action, as long as we don’t let perfectionism hold us back from completing the tasks at hand,” DeGennaro says. “We are hyper vigilant during this transit, making us more prone to criticize how others are operating. We might even find ourselves adopting the age-old saying: ‘If you want something done right, you have to do it yourself.’”

Say what you need to say (but nicely).

When Mercury, the planet of communication, enters Leo on July 10th, to quote J. Lo (a Leo, by the way): “Let’s get loud!”

“Get ready for bold words and dramatic expression,” DeGennaro says. “Mercury in Leo brings communication to center stage. We’re all a little more performative with the way we speak, write, and even think during this transit. This is the perfect time to make big presentations or pitch daring plans. We’re proud of our ideas and we can share them with confidence and courage. We might even notice the ability to speak at a louder volume.”

But DeGennaro warns that our ego could take the microphone mid-conversation. After all, Leos love to be the star of any show. “Make sure you’re not hogging the spotlight or monologuing,” she says. “Give other people space to share their own authentic expression too!”

You are the captain of your ship and the master of your destiny.

The North and South Nodes shift to a new axis to begin a new 18-month eclipse cycle on July 12 when the North Node enters Aries and the South Node enters Libra.

“With our emotional North moving back through the sign of Aries, we are tuned into our own desires, no matter how selfish they may seem,” DeGennaro explains. “Following our raw instincts and undeniable passions will open new doors and allow the path ahead to unfold. With the South Node moving into opposing Libra, the next 18 months will ask us to purge people-pleasing habits and say goodbye to relationships that are no longer supporting our purpose in this lifetime. We must abandon codependent tendencies in order to uncover our own destiny.”

Let your intuition lead the way.

When the new moon enters intuitive and emotional Cancer on July 17, DeGennaro says this is a powerful time to let our intuition lead us into our next chapter. “Like a new mother trusting her instincts, we can nurture new endeavors with the same inner authority,” she explains. “Simply ‘be-ing’ in the light of the long summer days can create the emotional space needed to tune into our body.”

She recommends listening to the ebbs and flows of your own waters no matter what is going on around you. “Emotional awareness is our superpower under this moon. New projects can be birthed and fostered in the coming cycle if we feel safe enough in our own skin.”

Let your lion’s mane down and roar!

We are officially in Leo season when the sun comes home to Leo on July 22. This is a time, says DeGennaro, for us to “tap into the energy of our heart and let our own light shine more easily. We are more vibrant, courageous, and proud over the next month!” It’s fair to expect more drama, expression, and play at this time, but also remember that all the world’s a stage for your own authenticity! “This is a potent season for creativity, romance, and bold expression,” DeGennaro recommends. “The more authentic we are to our true selves, the more magnetic we’ll be.”

Save the drama for your mama.

Venus, the planet of love, goes retrograde for 40 days through Leo on the same day that Leo season begins. According to DeGennaro, this serves as an opportunity to review our own desires and passions. “Old past times from childhood could resurface,” she says. “Anything that used to bring joy could come back into our awareness to be revisited. We can use this retrograde to its full potential by remembering what lights us up and creating more of it in our lives.”

But beware: This transit is also notorious for bringing old lovers and romantic flings back into the picture. Additionally, bold spending from the past could catch up to us in the present as Venus is also the planet of money. You could also feel an urge to make a dramatic change to our appearance, which could lead to regret.

You’ll be a smooth operator.

When Mercury, the planet of communication, enters concise Virgo on July 28, you can bet that clear and effective communication is key during this time. “We’re more detail oriented with our thoughts and words over the coming weeks,” DeGennaro says. “It will feel easier to make sure every t is crossed and i’s dotted. But beware of being overly critical.” Virgos have a tendency to demand perfection, so it’s important to be a little gentle with yourself and others.

Additionally, DeGennaro says “we’re very aware of the fine print now! We’re also cognizant of how our words affect others with the messenger planet in the sign of service. Taking up a daily journaling practice or incorporating our words into our daily rituals is especially powerful now. The thoughts we think and words we speak everyday shape who we become over time.” But enjoy the clarity while it lasts! DeGennaro adds that Mercury will go retrograde in Virgo from August 23 to September 15, so be ready for that.

