These $6 Gel Sheets Are Said to ‘Work Wonders’ for Relieving Pain from Chronic Migraine Sufferers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Calling all chronic migraine sufferers: we just found another affordable, relieving product to add to your migraine kit!

Per Mayo Clinic, a migraine is defined as “a headache that can cause severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation,” with symptoms like “nausea, vomiting, and extreme sensitivity to light and sound.” So summed up, it’s an incredibly painful sensation that makes the world stop for sufferers.

To help combat this, we just found an affordable and all-natural solution to help cool and relieve your pain!

BeKoool.

BeKOOOL Migraine Gel Sheets - 4 Count $6.29 on Amazon.com Buy now

The BeKOOOL Migraine Gel Sheets are a natural and fast-acting wellness product that shoppers swear by for relieving migraines and fever symptoms. The adjustable gel sheets are not only fast-acting, but easy-to-use when you need some cooling relief on your head. (It’s also safe to use with medication, so no worries about taking an Excedrine or two!)

Per the brand, you simply apply this after removing the transparent film from the back of the gel sheet. Make sure to store it in a cool, dry place for the best results!

Related story Emily Ratajkowski Swears By This Fast-Acting $18 Serum That Shoppers Call ‘Liquid Gold’ for Improving Skin Texture

Now, it’d be an understatement if we said shoppers were going crazy for these affordable sheets! One shopper said these sheets are “Absolutely life-altering amazing. Instant relief ,” adding, “Amazing. Wonderful. Lifesaving. Does my migraine medication work better? Absolutely. But this can prevent me from getting to the point of needing the drugs, or get me through the waiting period before the drugs kick in. Instant relief. After a little while I won’t always ‘feel’ the cold anymore, but if you lightly press around the edges you’ll feel the direct coldness again.”

Another shopper added, “As a chronic migraine sufferer, I tried these for the first time yesterday and I must say that they are absolutely amazing! It isnt one of those products that just works alone but paired with the proper medication (I took some excedrine), it worked wonders and helped alleviate the pain! Will be buying these all the time now!”