If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that Jennifer Aniston loves a good workout. After all, her Instagram shows us exactly how she loves to stay in shape. From yoga and healthy eating, to being a spokesperson for the fitness company Pvolve, the actress is all about wellness. Typically, she likes to exercise three to four days a week. While her latest partnership with Pvolve is all changing the way you work out through an innovative fitness method, Aniston uses a tried-and-true product to relieve her sore muscles. In a recent interview with Byrdie, the Hollywood star revealed that she can’t live without Epsom balt salts after a workout. And we totally get it.

As Aniston said, “Epsom salt baths at night really move all that lactic acid out of your body. You don’t wake up as extraordinarily sore, which can be discouraging when you’re like, ‘I can’t walk. I can’t even, like, sit.’ So that helps that.”

But how exactly do they work? Epsom salts are often used in baths because they dissolve in warm water to absorb into your skin. In short, all you have to do is lay back, relax, and let your body soak in the satisfying feeling. Epsom salts have been known to have calming and pain-relief properties. Plus, there are scented ones too, which will help you unwind even more.

And the best part? You can easily find Epsom salts at any drugstore or online retailer for an affordable price. That’s a win-win. If you’re interested in trying them, we’ve found a few options below that are all under $10. So, check out Jennifer Aniston’s wellness essential today for your next workout.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Amazon Basics Epsom Salt

Courtesy of Amazon.

This 3-pound bag of Epsom salt comes in a soothing eucalyptus and spearmint scent that you need for your bath immediately. And if you like it, try Amazon’s Subscribe & Save option to save money on repeated deliveries of bath salts.

Related story Hearth & Hand’s New Summer Collection at Target Has Rustic Cookout Essentials from Just $3

Amazon Basics Epsom Salt $5.29 Buy now

Dr. Teal’s Relax & Relief Eucalyptus & Spearmint Pure Epsom Bath Salt

Courtesy of Dr. Teals.

Dr. Teal’s bath salts are one of the shoppers’ favorite options to destress the mind and soothe the skin.

Dr. Teal’s Relax & Relief Eucalyptus & Spearmint Pure Epsom Bath Salt $6.49 Buy now

Up & Up Epsom Salt

Courtesy of Up & Up/Target.

If scents aren’t really your jam, try this unscented version from Target that’s nearly $5. They provide relief to sore muscles after a long day or workout.

Epsom Salt $4.79 Buy now

Before you go, check out this slideshow below