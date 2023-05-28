‘Die Hard’ Lululemon Shoppers Are Trading Their $70 Running Shorts for These $24 Amazon Lookalikes That ‘Don’t Ride Up’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With the weather getting better and warmer every day, we’re gearing up to get back into our sporty mode — and our old athleisure clothes aren’t going to cut it. We’re looking to do some spring cleaning with our sporty wardrobe, including finding the perfect shorts to make us look and feel great.

While we adore Lululemon, the price can be steep. But so many “die-hard” fans have been screaming throughout the rooftops about these lookalikes on Amazon, and they’re on rare sale!

GYM PEOPLE

THE GYM PEOPLE Womens High Waisted Running Shorts $23.99, originally $26.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The GYM PEOPLE Women’s High Waisted Running Shorts are a chic high-waisted athleisure staple that is both super-stretchy and perfect for all types of physical activity. For extra comfort and stability, there is a built-in, double-layered liner, with one inner layer for extra coverage and an outer layer for better movement. And each layer is made with moisture-wicking fabric, so there is no chafing in sight! If it’s possible to fall more in love with these: there are deep pockets and a tummy control design.

Now, shoppers have been going bananas over these shorts, specifically, those who converted from Lululemon to these affordable lookalikes!

With over 6,000 reviews on Amazon with a 4.4 rating, these have become an instant favorite. One shopper said they’re “literally the best,” saying, “I am a die hard lululemon follower but want to find something cheaper while I spend a few months losing a few pounds and these shorts hit the mark perfectly!! They are true to size and the high waist band makes them very comfortable and flattering. Definitely buying in more colors. For reference, I am 5’6” 180lbs. I typically wear a large or an XL in athletic shorts and ordered an XL in these and they are perfect!”

Another shopper added, “I ordered these on a whim to take on a trip and when they arrived, I felt like I had found the holy grail of athletic shorts! These are just the right length, they are roomy in the thighs, they don’t ride up in the back, and they are extremely flattering. I’m so happy to have found these, and can’t wait to order more!”

