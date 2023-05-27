Shoppers Say This $17 Neck Fan Is a ‘Life Saver’ for Combatting Menopausal Hot Flashes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Of all the symptoms that come with menopause — and trust us, there are many — hot flashes have to be one of the worst. They can strike when you least expect them, and can be the difference between a good day and a bad one. Luckily, we’ve tracked down the portable fan shoppers are using as their go-to solution for annoying hot flashes, and this Amazon’s Choice selection can be yours for just $17.

The SWEETFULL Portable Neck Fan is a total game-changer. This fan is designed with 360° air vents to increase the cooling effect by 40 percent. Without any fan blades, the SWEETFULL Portable Neck Fan means you won’t have to worry about your hair getting caught. All you have to do is hang it around your neck and enjoy the cool breeze. It’s that simple! This portable neck fan also has a rechargeable battery, and it’ll last you between 4-9 hours depending on the speed you choose.

Image: SWEETFULL via Amazon.

SWEETFULL Portable Neck Fan $17.49 on Amazon.com Buy now

Honestly, we’re finding it hard to come up with a reason the SWEETFULL Portable Neck Fan shouldn’t be the first new item in our Amazon cart. But if you’re still a bit hesitant, just read what shoppers are saying about this little miracle product. “LOVE this product! Most women, of a certain age, suffer from hot flashes. I am no exception. I get them up to 20 times a day. This fan is a life saver. Not just mine, but those around me mid-flash. Do you have hot flashes? Get this,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“I suffer from menopausal hot flashes and this fan is exactly what I needed. Worked right out of the box and has three speeds. Generally I would look for whatever I could find to fan myself. This product is cute and compact, looks like headphones,” a second shopper said. And a third shopper said the SWEETFULL Portable Neck Fan is “perfect for menopausal women.” Well, we don’t need any further convincing. You deserve a break from hot flashes, and the SWEETFULL Portable Neck Fan is here to provide you with the relief you’ve been looking for!

Before you go, check out our slideshow featuring products that can help you maintain good sleep hygiene.

Related story Shoppers Are Saying ‘Bye Bye’ to Dark Under-Eye Circles Thanks to This $6 Roll-On Eye Cream