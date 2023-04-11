This Under-desk Treadmill Is Nearly 50% Off Today & Reviewers Say It’s the ‘Best Investment I’ve Ever Made in a Workout Machine’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For those of us who sit at a desk for the majority of the day, you might feel as though you’re a bit too stationary for your own good. And it can sometimes be hard to pull yourself away from your desk to get in a quick walk or workout routine. So, the alternative may be an under-desk treadmill, sometimes called walking pads. These portable versions of the bulky treadmills we’re used to seeing can fit easily in front of and under your desk so you can stay active while checking things off your to-do list.

The YDZJY Under Desk Treadmill is one such walking pad that has rave reviews on Amazon. Currently on sale for almost 50 percent off, the YDZJY treadmill is a super quiet walking pad that lets you walk at speeds from 0.6 to 3.8 miles per hour. It features a digital LED display that shows speed, time, distance, and calories burned and is lightweight enough to pull out from underneath your desk without exerting much effort. And because it’s so slim and streamlined, you can easily store it under your desk, your bed, or in a closet without sacrificing tons of space.

This treadmill normally sells on Amazon for $500, but you can grab it right now for just $260.

“This is the best investment I’ve ever made in a workout machine,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “At 57, I am starting to feel some stiffness, even though I’m typically an active person. Since the lockdowns, I never got back to the gym … But with this walking pad, I’ve been knocking out three miles in the morning while reading a book, on a Zoom call, or watching TV. Now I’m feeling great again and looking forward to shedding more weight and getting stronger!”

Another added, “Received the treadmill last week and have been using it every day so far this week! I’ve done two to three hours per day and have loved it … I work in a room with three other people that are within 20 feet of me and they said it doesn’t bother them at all. I’ve used it on Zoom calls, phone calls, and while working with no complaints. When I’m finished, it’s light and very easy to roll to the side and work as usual.”

Multitasking has never been better for your health! Grab the YDZJY Under Desk Treadmill while it’s on sale and achieve your health goals without having to alter your daily schedule.

