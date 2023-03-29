Drew Barrymore’s Hilarious Reaction to Her First Hot Flash Is So Relatable

Drew Barrymore experienced her first hot flash while taping an episode of her show, and she’s “so glad” the moment was caught on camera.

In a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 48-year-old actress was chatting with fellow actors Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, who were promoting their Netflix film Murder Mystery 2. (All three celebrities are longtime friends — and veritable rom-com royalty.) While hosting, Barrymore suddenly became hot and started to fan herself.

“I think I’m having my first perimenopause hot flashes,” she said, taking off her blazer. “For the first time, I think I’m having my first hot flash. Whoa!”

“Oh, I feel so honored,” Aniston quipped.

Barrymore held her hands out to Aniston and Sandler, who touched her to feel her “internal heat,” in Aniston’s words. She then excitedly explained how she’d recently spoken on a panel with Oprah Winfrey about this very topic and couldn’t wait to show her this clip.

"Well, I'm so glad I have this moment documented," the talk-show host concluded.

Earlier this month, Barrymore also sat down with Gayle King and Nikki Battiste for a candid conversation about perimenopause on CBS Mornings. The trio got real about their personal experiences with this natural biological process for people with uteruses.

At the time, Barrymore had yet to experience hot flashes, so she asked King, 68, to describe them.

What does a hot flash feel like?@GayleKing describes them as feeling “like you’re burning inside” during a candid conversation about menopause with @DrewBarrymore and @NikkiBattiste. See more later this month on #CBSMornings. pic.twitter.com/3zD8LTfntN — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) March 8, 2023

“For me, it was just a physical heat,” the journalist explained. “And then you can sometimes have dripping, drenching sweats. It can happen at the most inopportune times. I’ve been on the red carpet where a photographer said, ‘Gayle, are you okay?’ and I’ll be like, ‘I’m just having a hot flash.’ And he’ll be like, ‘Oh, sorry, sorry, sorry!'”

King went on to note how people (especially cisgender men) get uncomfortable or awkward when discussing hot flashes or menopause. Indeed, this biological reality is still shrouded in stigma, ostensibly because it’s viewed as a “women’s health” issue.

But thanks to the candor of celebrities like Barrymore, King, and Winfrey, menopause is becoming a more common topic of conversation and less of a mystery.

According to Mayo Clinic, menopause marks the end of regular menstrual cycles for people with uteruses. This phase technically begins 12 months after a person’s last period. It can happen in your 40s or 50s, but the average age in the U.S. is 51.

Menopause is preceded by perimenopause, a transitional period of months or years marked by irregular menstruation. During this time, you begin to produce less estrogen and other hormones, so your fertility gradually decreases. This stage is usually when those uncomfortable symptoms kick in, including the hot flashes Barrymore experienced on TV.

Other common perimenopause symptoms include night sweats, vaginal dryness, mood changes, or weight gain.

