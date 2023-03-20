Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Julia Fox Said the Quiet Part Loud About Ozempic for Weight Loss: ‘There Are Diabetics That Need It’

Katherine Speller
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 04: Julia Fox attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 04: Julia Fox attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images) Getty Images

In the recent months where the use of Ozempic (and it’s alternative brand, off-label siblings semaglutide for (mostly cosmetic) weight loss have been dangerously and uncomfortably normalized, it’s a breath of fresh air to hear someone side-eye the whole deal. Julia Fox (Uncut Gems), who has been battling rumors that she is on the medication, laid out very clearly in a recent interview supporting her Forbidden Fruits podcast why she has no interest in taking it.

“All these people are coming for me saying that I take the weight loss things… people are saying that I’m taking Ozempic or whatever it’s called,” Fox told ET online, noting the very real concerns of taking a medication you don’t need — the harm it does to the people who do need it.

“I’m not and I’ve never have… I would never do that,” she said. “There are diabetics that need it.”

As SheKnows has previously reported the uptick in use of these kind of medications by people who they weren’t intended for (people who aren’t diabetic,-pre-diabetic or struggling with insulin resistance) has a direct effect on the people who they were intended for and it leads to a shortage of supply. And all that in pursuit of thinness but under the guise of health? It’s a major red flag.

“It’s a diabetes medication and there’s people that actually need it,” Fox’s co-host Niki Takesh concluded.

As we see more and more pressure for celebrities to “take the shot” and embrace the rise of Ozempic, it’s a relief to see more and more grown women speaking out and pushing back against the toxicity.

