Astrology Can Help You Unpack Your Relationship to Money & Here’s How

Money is a super personal thing. We all have inherited beliefs, everyday habits, and material constraints that inform how we approach our finances. It makes sense, then, that your astrological birth chart — an equally personal snapshot of all the planets and points in the sky at the exact moment of your birth — can reflect your relationship to money.

That’s right: Astrology offers insight into everything from your spending habits to your biggest money hang-ups. This information can be incredibly helpful as you embark on your financial empowerment journey. The question is, how can you go about accessing it?

First, you’ll need to pull up your full astrological birth chart. You can use this helpful online generator from one of my favorite astrologers, Chani Nicholas, or any of the numerous astrology apps out there. To calculate this, you’ll need the exact date, time, and geographic location of your birth. (Don’t know the time off the top of your head? Consult your birth certificate… or call your mom.)

Once you have your birth chart handy, you’ll want to zero in on a handful of planets, or celestial bodies that reflect different parts of your personality and life’s purpose. Certain houses, or subdivisions of the chart associated with specific areas of life, are also relevant here. Read on to learn more about which parts of your birth chart can tell you about your relationship to money.

Look to Venus for your values… and spending habits

Even people with a passing interest in astrology know Venus is associated with love, beauty, and pleasure. What’s less commonly discussed is how this powerful planet can also articulate your financial inclinations.

Astrologer Aliza Kelly, author of This Is Your Destiny: Using Astrology to Manifest Your Best Life, says your natal Venus placement — in other words, the zodiac sign this planet occupies in your birth chart — represents your values and resources. “Oftentimes, we’ll use Venus as a tool to determine which types of ways you like to experience money,” she tells SheKnows. This includes where and how you like to spend and save.

For instance, people born with Venus in Leo, a self-oriented Fire sign, value boldness and authenticity. They may splash out more impulsively than, say, people with Venus in grounded Capricorn, who care about utility and longevity. Understanding these core values can help you determine where to leave more wiggle room in your budget and where to trim. Research the specific qualities associated with your Venus sign for more information.

Got money hang-ups? Check out the Moon and Saturn

Talking about money can get…emotional, to say the least. As such, Kelly is a huge proponent of looking to your natal Moon to understand how your feelings influence your finances. “The Moon reflects your emotional inner world and what you need to feel secure,” she explains. “So it’s going to give us information about what satiates you and make you feel fulfilled.”

Since the Moon changes zodiac signs every two to two-and-a-half days, it is one of the most personal placements in your birth chart. Exploring the qualities of your Moon sign can help you identify your individual needs and wants. It can also reveal if you tend to be a more emotional or logical spender.

Saturn, the planet of restriction and responsibility, is equally important to consider when it comes to money. In your birth chart, the Ringed Planet represents where you experience scarcity and a lack of fulfillment. This can manifest in many areas of life, including your finances. “If you have that feeling of, ‘I’m just not feeling satisfied, I feel like I need more,’ then Saturn can give you clues as to why you’re having that experience,” Kelly says.

Saturn moves through the zodiac super slowly, so you likely have the same Saturn sign as most people your age. For more personalized insight, investigate the sign and house it occupies in your birth chart.

Enter the depths of the 2nd and 8th Houses

When it comes to financial astrology, you also need to check out two of the 12 houses in your birth chart: the 2nd and 8th Houses. According to Kelly, the 2nd House represents your money (so, income and resources you earn), while the 8th House signifies money from other people (think loans, taxes, investments, or your partner’s resources).

This can be interpreted literally or abstractly, especially when it comes to the 8th House. “This house is not just about money; it’s also about emotions and energies,” Kelly explains. So, your 8th House may contain information about your inheritance…or the money mindsets you “inherited” from your family of origin.

You’ll want to research the zodiac signs on the cusps of these houses, as well as any planets that fall in either subdivision, for personalized insight. For example, someone born with lucky Jupiter in their 2nd House will generally have an easier time generating income than someone with restrictive Saturn hanging out there. (It’s also worth taking a peek at the planetary ruler of the signs on your 2nd and 8th House cusps. Once you’ve identified those planets in your birth chart, consider the qualities of the zodiac signs they fall in, too.)

The 2nd and 8th Houses can also be useful when looking at your transits, or the real-time movement of the planets in the sky. Your birth chart represents a static moment in time, but different parts of it will be activated throughout your life as the planets move through the zodiac. So, a Venus or Jupiter transit through the sign on your 2nd House cusp could seriously bolster your bank account.

Kelly likes to focus on Jupiter transits because this planet spends about a year at a time in each zodiac sign. “You’ll see Jupiter in the 2nd or 8th House yielding a lot of opportunity,” she explains, “but wherever it’s transiting, you can use that as a way of being like, ‘What’s a great way for me to attract resources this year?’”

Like most things in life, astrology is incredibly complex. Case-in-point: Kelly cautions that having a particularly jam-packed 8th House “doesn’t necessarily mean you come from trust funds.” There are a lot of factors to consider, and they vary greatly from chart to chart. To get a complete picture of the money-related signatures in your birth chart, consult with a professional astrologer, who can synthesize this information for you.

