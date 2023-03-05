Prince Harry Revealed This Controversial Activity Was a ‘Fundamental’ Part of His Drastic Lifestyle Change

Prince Harry revealed a big part of his self-care routine is something no one quite expected from a prince. In a recent interview with trauma expert Gabor Maté per Page Six, Harry talked all about his traumas and how he learned to let go. But a big part of his self-care routine and the thing that let him start to let go of past traumas was the use of psychedelics.

“It was the cleaning of the windscreen, the removal of life’s filters — these layers of filters — it removed it all for me and brought me a sense of relaxation, relief, comfort, a lightness that I managed to hold back for a period of time,” he said. “I started doing it recreationally and then started to realize how good it was for me.”

He then called it a “fundamental” part of how he lives, adding, “I would say it is one of the fundamental parts of my life that changed me and helped me deal with the traumas and the pains of the past. They’re unlocking so much of what we’ve suppressed.”

So this isn’t out of the ordinary, because a lot of people are for the use of psychedelics in a therapeutic setting. According to Healthline, there is something known as psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, which is used to help treat PTSD, addiction, depression, and even anxiety through the use of psychedelics.

A lot of funding has gone into this in recent years, but it isn’t a new concept. Indigenous communities have used psychedelics in this setting for centuries. Recently, Yuria Celidwen and a group of colleagues created The Lancet Regional Health-Americas, which “presents ethical guidelines for engaging with Indigenous peoples in psychedelic research and practice,” per Science.

However, with something like this, there’s bound to be controversy. Many have called him things like a “loser” and referred to the South Park episode where they mock his privacy.

Related story King Charles III Is Reportedly Ready to Give Prince Harry & Meghan Markle a Surprising Housing Compromise Amid the Eviction Debacle

Harry has been open about everything recently, since the release of his memoir Spare, along with talking about other instances of drug-taking, such as using cocaine and marijuana as a teenager.

Spare by Prince Harry

width=”640″ height=”980″ /> Gallery Books.

A common phrase with the British Royal Family is that you want “an heir, and a spare,” meaning you have secured the bloodline with an heir — and just in case something happens to the heir, you have a spare. And that’s exactly what Prince Harry was known as his entire time with the British Royal Family. After years of waiting, people are finally going to get to know an even closer, more vulnerable look at Prince Harry and his struggles. From losing his mother, Princess Diana, so suddenly and tragically, to how his life would play out afterward, Harry is baring it all for his memoir Spare.

'Spare' by Prince Harry $22.40, originally $36.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, click here to see all the wild and heartbreaking details from Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.

