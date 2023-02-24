Bethenny Frankel Sharing Her Post-COVID POTS Health Update is a Friendly Reminder to Not Comment on People’s Appearance

The Internet in the age of Instagram isn’t known for minding its business too well — particularly when it comes to the intersection of health and someone’s appearance. So Bethenny Frankel feeling compelled to come forward and unpack her diagnosis with an auto-immune disease — postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) — for her fans who kept asking about changes to her face doesn’t come as much of a shock.

In a video shared to her Instagram, Frankel explained her condition and what she has been going through physically and mentally as COVID-19 “exacerbated” her symptoms.

“A while back I shared what has been a serious battle with POTS. This is an auto-immune disorder that seems to have been drastically exacerbated since COVID. I know there are many of you out there, so thanks for all of the information. It’s certainly a condition to manage,” she said. “I suffer from chronic severe dehydration. I have always experienced extremely low blood pressure and dehydration, but it’s gotten exponentially worse.”

Per the Mayo Clinic: “Postural tachycardia syndrome affects the autonomic nervous system, which controls involuntary body functions such as heart rate and blood pressure. In postural tachycardia syndrome, the nerves that regulate blood flow are out of balance, so enough blood doesn’t go to the right place at the right time. The result is a variety of symptoms, including an overly rapid heartbeat when shifting from lying down to standing up…Other postural tachycardia syndrome symptoms may include chronic fatigue; headaches or other types of chronic pain; and digestive problems, such as nausea and cramping.”

Frankel went on to update on her overall well-being: “I’m not doing that great…I’m bloated, swollen and I’ve gained [four pounds] in [three] days because my body is desperately hanging on to any water it can.”

Frankel also noted that she decided to share this personal health update with her followers because "There were some comments about [her] face looking different in recent videos," while adding that she opted to share this private part of her life out of love for her fans and supporters.

But, as we say often around here, a person’s health and conditions related to their health are deeply personal and private — and, celebrity or not, whenever we can respect that privacy we should try to do that. Particularly when someone’s health conditions lead to body changes (which can also be sensitive subjects!), it never hurts to mind your business, wish people well and mind your business again.

