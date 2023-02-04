Fun Factory’s Valentine’s Day Deals Offer 20 Percent Off the Hottest Toys for Date Night or Solo Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Other than the sweet sales on candy the day after Valentine’s Day, the best (and sexiest) savings you can score during February would be via sex toy sales. And if you’re on the look out for some premium, super sexy options that won’t break the bank, Fun Factory’s Valentine’s Day Sale is the place to be.

(PSA: Sex toys make amazing gifts. But only give sex toys to people who consensually want to receive toys from you. That is all. Better to be safe than sorry (or deeply uncomfy) on that front!)

There’s pretty much a luxe Fun Factory toy available for any taste — from penis and vulva-owners, anal play-lovers, pulsating toys and non-vibrating dildos — with solid discounts across the board. Read on for a few of the ones we’ll be shopping from February 1 until the February 14 11:59 pm PST.

Stronic Surf

Stronic Surf $135.99 Buy now

A thrusting and pulsing G-spot stimulator with hands-free capability, the ribbed shape of this one is totally killer for internal stimulation. It’s also 20 percent off for the sale — score!

Duke

Duke Prostate Butt Plug $79.99 Buy now

A prostate stimulator that’s flexible and versatile enough to hit the P-spot and perineum, Duke is a dream for anal-stimulation. It also has a removable vibrator to help adjust the level of intensity.

Jewels Miss Bi

Jewels Miss Bi $119.99 Buy now

A dual-motor G-spot and clitoral stimulator that comes in my favorite color ever (just look at that jade green!), Jewels Miss Bi is wide and “girthy” where you want it to be and smart enough to remember the vibration settings you love. Related story Vegamour Just Dropped a New Deep Conditioner That Made My Fried, Damaged Hair So Glossy & Smooth In Just 5 Minutes

Jazzie

Jazzie $23.99 Buy now

Beginner-friendly and totally cute, Jazzie is a one-speed, battery-operated MVP that can be great for on-the-go ‘gasms. Already priced on the lower-cost end at $29.99, the sale brings it down to $23.99 making it a total steal.

If you’re not sold on these, be sure to check the other offerings from Fun Factory’s sale to see if anything speaks to your heart. And remember, masturbation is a great form of self-love and you can celebrate that all year long — not just on Valentine’s Day.

Before you go, check out the 100 vibrators we recommend to all our friends: