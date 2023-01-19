If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With the sheer amount of vibrators available to us today, you can’t help but trust a word-of-mouth endorsement. Conveniently, Deon Cole’s Netflix Special Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy offers one hell of an endorsement for a stand-out suction vibe from Tracy’s Dog that totally doesn’t suck.

The specific vibe in question? Tracy’s Dog’s OG Sucking Vibrator.

“Tracy’s Dog, this motherf–ker is serious. You hear me? It’s only fifty-motherf–king-dollars,” Cole shouts the product out, giving a run-down of the vibe’s specs. “It’s this U-shaped device… and on top is this sucking mechanism that goes right on the clit. All it do is suck.”

A bit about the vibe from Tracy’s Dog themselves: “stimulating both your G-spot and clitoris for that eye-rolling, toe-curling orgasm. Made with superior quality silicon, it is body-safe, silky smooth, waterproof, and odorless. By design, it is bendable and flexible, pleasuring you however you like it. Have fun with it by yourself, or even with a partner!”

But, if you ask us, Cole says it better than anyone else could: “Ten speeds of sucking on this motherf–ker. This b–ch will collapse your forehead,” he said. “Go ahead put it in your phone. Don’t worry about who’s looking at you.”

He also adds that the mother of his son says she can’t even keep it in her house because she “can’t get sh-t done” with it around. A hell of an endorsement, TBH.

SheKnows readers can also score 15 percent off all of Tracy’s Dog’s suction toys (a healthy selection!) using the code Sheknows15 — in case you need a good deal to justify investing in your pleasure.

So if that’s enough for you to want to ditch your older vibes (which Cole absolutely calls us out on hoarding earlier in this sex toy bit!) for something that might be a total versatile game-changer, the OG Sucking Vibrator should make it on your wish list.

