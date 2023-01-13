This Trio of G-Spot Toys from Yoni Pleasure Palace Will Make You Feel Absolutely Royal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With the right sex toys in your arsenal, it’s so much easier to take full charge of your pleasure and make your erotic dreams a little closer to a reality. There’s pretty much a toy on the market to match with every sensation that speaks to you, from suction to thrusting to vibrating to hyper-realistic options.

But if you’re in search of a G-spot orgasm that is toe-curlingly good and a toy that has the potential to set you up with optimal conditions to release your inner squirter, you have to check out this amazing trio of toys from Australia’s Yoni Pleasure Palace, aptly named The Triple Threat.

The Triple Threat $267 Buy now

The trio of toys retails together for $267 (while each retail separately for $99, $99 and $79) and are each made of a high-quality, non-porous and hypoallergenic borosilicate glass. These sort of toys are always excellent for people who like non-vibrating sensations that are still intense and impactful.

First up in the bundle is Sacred Squirter, a tentacle-shaped and curved dildo that when paired with a “hooking, come-hither motion… is designed to coax and engorge the g-spot leading to deep vaginal orgasms, gushing and squirting fun,” per the Yoni Pleasure Palace. So, like, say no more. It’s also temperature responsive for those who like a little hot and cold play, lube-friendly and a really pretty conversation piece.

Pairing with that is the wonderfully-named Cervix Serpent 2.0 — extra-long and bent to gently apply that sweet deep cervical penetration and g-spot stim, it’s excellent for DIY play and getting a solid squirt on.

Last but certainly not least, you’ll be able to snag Medusa in this bundle. Epic as her name, Medusa is a “double-teaser” that allows for both g-spot and anal play (forever PSA: please thoroughly clean toys that have gone in the back before allowing them to enter the front!). But it’s not at all intimidating to use! Related story Avène’s Friends & Family Sale Is Here With Under $10 Deals on French Skincare Loved By Gwyneth Paltrow & Angelina Jolie

“The hooked bulbous end provides the ideal curved angle to help engorge the G-spot erectile tissue to allow for squirting to occur. Simply pull the wand in and out of the entrance (not all the way in the vagina – just about an inch or so) rubbing against the G-spot ridges,” per the Yoni Pleasure Palace. “The four tiered bulbous end is an inviting and gentle way of exploring anal play in a gradual manner, easing the anal sphincter over one ridge at a time. Use lots of lube during anal play!” Simple enough!

If you want to kick off your new year with a brand new selection of absolutely killer (and really, really beautiful) sex toys, these might be the additions to your collection.

