Going Plant-Based in 2023? Check Out the New Brain-Boosting Protein Bars Reviewers Call ‘Delicious’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you set health goals for yourself as part of your 2023 New Year’s resolutions, then you’re definitely going to want to put BrainMD‘s new protein bars on your radar — especially if you’re committed to a plant-based diet. A healthy brain is crucial for maintaining an overall healthy lifestyle, and these bars are packed with brain-boosting ingredients to power you and your family up in the New Year.

Created by neuroscientist Daniel G. Amen, BrainMD’s new Brain Boost Plant-Powered Protein Bars are made with plant-based proteins, gut-friendly prebiotic fiber, and antioxidant-rich dark chocolate that all work together to support optimal brain health while curbing that craving for something sweet.

Brain Boost Plant-Powered Protein Bars give you 12 grams of protein, 11 grams of fiber, and all nine amino acids without any added sugar or artificial flavoring. They also contain MCT oil powder which is a coconut-derived healthy fat that can give you a quick energy boost and may improve your athletic performance. They’re also great for supporting healthy blood sugar and insulin levels.

BrainMD Brain Boost Plant-Powered Protein Bar $ Buy now

“These bars took three years to develop because we wanted to get them just right,” Dr. Amen said in a press release.

And because the Brain Boost Plant-Powered Protein Bars are made with whole, all-natural ingredients, they’re safe and effective for athletes, kids, those who are pregnant and nursing, senior citizens, and anyone else who may need a quick energy boost (or a sweet snack!).

The Brain Boost Plant-Powered Protein Bars have been such a hit with consumers, that they are currently sold out, but will be restocked in mid-January so make sure to bookmark this article and check back in a few weeks. Related story Julia Roberts Has Sworn By This ‘Magical’ Skincare Staple For Over 30 Years — & It’s Over 60% Off

When you do go to order, you can save 20 percent on your first order when you use code BRAINBOOSTBARS20 at checkout.

You can try Dr. Amen’s Brain Boost protein bars, as well as all of the BrainMD supplements that support brain health, and give both your body and your brain a leg up in 2023.