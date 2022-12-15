If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re entering the time of year where a lot of people start to re-think and re-imagine what they want their movement and fitness routines to look like — and that means researching and shopping for gear (and taking advantage of sweet deals when you find them) is going to be the move.

If you’re someone who loves cycling and want to really invest in your practice with some high-tech gear (but maybe aren’t flush with all the extra time for an hour or two of rides a day), Carol Bike might be the upgrade you’re looking for.

Equipped with a heart rate monitor, a water bottle holder (heck yeah, hydration) and using artificial intelligence to create the optimal workout for your body and your schedule. Calculating your “optimal sprint resistance” using data from your rides (“your rate of fatigue, maximum pedal speed, age, gender, weight, height and past resistance”), your bike will actually meet you where you are on your fitness journey and grow with you so you have less of a learning curve.

It’s also got all the specs you’d want from a gym-quality bike, a sleek powder-coated steel frame, friction-free magnetic brakes, ergonomic handlebars and more along with a 11″ touchscreen with 2k resolution and quad speakers, it’s bringing a lot of elite design to the table.

As it is an investment piece (clocking in at $2,595 without assembly or a two-year warranty), it might not be the move for a gift unless someone has already seen it and made heart-eyes at it. But you can save $250 during the holidays and also purchase it via affirm for $216.25 a month. You also have 100 days for their home trial to be sure that Carol is right for you.

