Adults on TikTok Can’t Get Enough of Snoop Dogg’s ‘Affirmation Song’ From His Kid’s Album & We’re Playing It On Repeat

Just when you think Snoop Dogg has done it all, he makes a kid’s album. Earlier this year, he announced his kid’s show was hitting YouTube called Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes, and a bunch of kids’ bops came from the heartwarming show. While the songs came out back in Aug, one song is making its way through TikTok — but not in the way you’d expect.

If you’ve been on TikTok the past week, chances are that you’ve heard Snoop Dogg’s “Affirmation Song” from adults on TikTok that need a bit of a self-care pick-me-up. One TikToker by the name of @thewhizdoctor posted a video of him jamming to the song, with the caption, “POV: You are having a long day and stumble across Snoop Dogg’s affirmation song for kids.”

As you can see, the song is full of affirmations adults need just as much, saying things like “There is no better to be than myself,” “Today is gonna be an amazing day,” “My feelings matter,” “I get better every single day,” and “I choose to feel happy!” And adults can’t get enough of it, by implementing it to their self-care routines and jamming to the catchy song.

Another TikToker by the name of @putting_the_b_in_bpd posted her getting ready for the day with the caption, “POV: You implement the skills your therapist (snoop dogg) gave you.”

Affirmations are an incredible tool for self-care and actualization. Per Walter E. Jacobson, M.D. on Psychology Today, affirmations help play a “major role in the actualization of our lives and the manifestation of our desires. What we believe about ourselves at a subconscious level can have a significant impact on the outcome of events.”