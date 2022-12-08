You Don’t Wanna Sleep on These Sweet App-Enabled Sex Toys from Vibes Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love our sex toys around here — and we love making sure you get matched with toys that are going to make your sex life infinitely better. Whether you have a growing would-be-illegal-in-Texas vibrator collection or tend to rely one ride-or-die bedside companion, it never hurts to keep your eyes peeled for a new toy that’ll liven up your bedroom.

So heading into the holidays it felt like a good time to shout out one of the latest finds we’ve been obsessing over: Vibes Only, which might just have the high-tech sex toy of your dreams.

Connected to its own app that includes bluetooth control and audio erotica that your toys can pulse along to (combining two of my favorite things), these are vibrators that allow you to really re-examine what you want your orgasms to feel like and how you want to get there.

With holiday shipping days that’ll get your gifts delivered ASAP dwindling, Vibes Only orders made before December 12 are guaranteed to arrive before December 25 with standard ground shipping via DHL as well as orders before December 16 via UPS. There are also some additional shipping options that can buy you a little bit more shopping time. (Last minute gift girlies, we see you!)

Among the can’t-miss products available here’s a few we’re absolutely adding to our carts. And when in doubt, send them this story along with a gift card and let them choose their own adventure:

Get Wet Set

Vibes Only Get Wet Set $59 Buy now

Your lube doesn’t have to be a boring and basic accessory, which is why I love the Get Wet Set, a trio of different products that help moisten up your sexual situation. From a water-based lubricant (my favorite kind of formula), flavored blow gel (for getting those jobs done and making them fun) and a berry massage oil for sensual exploration, this trio will make sure there’s nothing dry about your next sexy encounter. Related story Shoppers Say This Sensitive Skin-Friendly Moisturizer Works 'Amazingly Well’ on Dry Winter Skin, Even Their Husbands Are Hooked

Threesome Bundle

Who doesn’t love a threesome? But seriously, the value of scoring all three of Vibes Only OG gals (Ashley, Rayna and Gigi) for just $299 will give you so much bang for your buck — saving you about $45 for your troubles with their Threesome Bundle. These are toys that offer suction sensations, sweet rumbly vibes and wearable play, providing a veritable smorgasbord of sexual sensations. Sign me up!

Lucy Bullet

Bullet vibes are small, mighty and super reliable and the Lucy Bullet is no different. Offering the versatility of two different sleeves (one finger shaped for more targeted stimulation, the other curved for G-spot targeted fun), you feel like you’re scoring way more than one tiny vibe. Bluetooth enabled and ready to hook up with the Vibes Only app, you won’t regret picking her up.

Vibes Only Clean-Up Towel

If you’re having a really good night sexually, you may be in need of clean-up post-play. While we all have our ratty period sex towels or waterproof dog blankets (I swear by mine) for protecting your sheets or wiping up you and your lover, Vibes Only has an infinitely cuter alternative: the Vibes Only Cleanup Towel. Soft, discreet and a little cheeky “Thank you for coming!” design, you won’t be embarrassed of this super practical sex accessory.

If you’re still on the hunt for a spicy gift for a (consenting) loved one or a little something for yourself and your partner to play with to recover from holiday stress, you won’t want to miss out on Vibes Only’s super sexy offerings.

Before you go, check out the 69 (nice) sex positions we recommend you add to your bucket list: