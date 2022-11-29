These Sippy Cups Were Just Recalled Due to Lead Poisoning Risk

Parents, does your child regularly drink out of a sippy cup? It’s time to check the brand and model.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recalled a number of stainless steel bottles and cups designed for toddlers. All three products are from the North Carolina-based company Green Sprouts, which retails at popular stores like Buy Buy Baby, Whole Foods, Amazon, and Bed Bath & Beyond. The bottles and cups in question were sold in the colors aqua, pink, green, and navy.

Per CPSC, these products are being taken off shelves because they pose a lead poisoning hazard to young children. “The recalled stainless-steel bottles’ and cups’ bottom base can break off, exposing a solder dot that contains lead, posing a lead poisoning hazard to the child,” the agency wrote.

CPSC has received seven reports of such malfunctions, but luckily, no injuries have been documented.

Here are the exact models being recalled with their tracking numbers, which parents can find on the bottom of the cup’s base:

6 oz Stainless Steel Sippy Cup (29218V06985 or 35719V06985)

6 oz Stainless Steel Sip & Straw Cup (33020V06985)

8 oz Stainless Steel Straw Bottle (29218V06985 or 35719V06985)

"Consumers should immediately take the recalled stainless steel bottles and cups away from children and discard the bottles and cups," CPSC advised. "Contact Green Sprouts for a full refund in the form of store credit or your money back."

The company is also contacting known purchasers directly.

Lead exposure is hazardous to everyone, but it poses an especially serious risk to children, whose brains and bodies are still developing. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), childhood lead exposure is linked to brain and nervous system damage, slowed growth, learning and behavioral issues, and hearing and speech problems. It is commonly linked to older houses with lead-based paint, contaminated soil or water, and some consumer products.

Lead poisoning is best detected via a blood lead test. Parents who are concerned about their child coming into contact with lead should consult with their kid’s pediatrician about whether testing is necessary.

