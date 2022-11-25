If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re big fans of scoring some serious Black Friday savings around here — obviously. And we don’t skimp on the sex toys and pleasure products we love to recommend anyway. One of our favorite ethically and eco-minded brands, Fun Factory, is delivering on some seriously bangin’ savings with discounts up to 60 percent off site wide on toys and 10 percent off on accessories until November 30.

There’s quite a few ways to get serious bang from your buck here, but these are few of the products we consider can’t miss for this sale:

The Jaz Limited Edition Trio

Jaz Limited Edition Trio

The early stand-outs for the whole sale would have to be the brand’s fun kits. Offering a more curated selection and pairing of toys or accessories, they take the pressure off deciding how you want your fun to go. My favorite by far was the Jaz Limited Edition Trio because it pairs Liberator’s Jaz pillow, BE-ONE, a toy that adds manual stimulation to oral and NŌS, a clitoral stimulator for a fraction of what it would cost to buy each separately.

Jewel’s Tiger

Offering a ribbed, flexible shape (and a beautiful color) along with rumbly penetration, Jewel’s Tiger is a standout for vaginal and anal penetration alike.

The Oh Yeah, Right There Kit

Another stand-out kit, Fun Factory combined two of their fave toys (Manta and Volta) to create a their Oh Yeah, Right There kit that adds extreme pleasure for anyone — no matter what parts they have.

Oh Yeah, Right There Kit

Share Lite

For penetration-lovers, you can’t go wrong with a double-ended dildo. Made from body-safe materials and curved for optimal handling (with either a partner or solo), Share Lite is a great tool for getting creative in bed. Related story This TikTok Viral Ice Cream Maker Is So ‘Easy to Use’ & It's on Sale for Black Friday

Share Lite

If your early holiday shopping hasn’t included a little something for you yet, take Fun Factory’s sale as an open invitation to invest in your pleasure this year. If you don’t, who else will?

