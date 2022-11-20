Shoppers Swear By This ‘Life-Changing’ & Under-$25 Heated Massager for Relieving Their Cramps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Cramps are purely evil. They stop our day, they make us moan in pain, and they never seem to lessen or go away until after you need them to. In a study discussed by Flo, it’s shown that up to 95 percent of people who identify as women will suffer from intense menstrual pain in their life, most often dealing with cramping. However, we just found a product that can help you battle those cramps easily!

As a part of Amazon’s Early Black Friday deals, you can snag this must-have heated massager to battle your cramps for over 50 percent off!

YEAMON Cordless Heating Pad $23.99, originally $49.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Yeamon Portable Cordless Heating Pad is a powerful and effective heating pad that shoppers swear by for eliminating or lessening their cramp pain. With customizable heat levels and massage settings, you can easily curate this heating belt to your preferred settings to say goodbye to those painful cramps. Perfect for a lazy day or on the go, this belt has helped so many people eliminate discomfort in their stomach, waist, and back.

Per the brand, all you have to do is press the buttons to adjust your settings. To charge it, all you need is a USB. Now, for those worried about it overheating, the belt shuts off automatically after 30 minutes, and you just have to press the “on button” to turn it back on! Also, for those who find the lowest setting too hot for them personally, the brand recommends keeping a piece of cloth between your stomach and the belt for optimal comfort!

With over 7,000 reviews on Amazon at 4.3 stars, thousands of people swear by this for combatting their life-stopping cramps. One shopper said it’s “life-changing,” saying, “I love this thing so much! It charges quickly and the charge lasts quite a while. This baby really gets hot even on the lowest setting, I love that. Best of all is the convenience of being able to wear it and carry on with my day. Every menstruating person should have one of these.”

Another shopper added, “This is the best thing to ever come into existence. This thing heats up instantaneously, no exaggeration, within 2 seconds it’s already warm….you’ll be in misery for the rest of your life without it. My favorite purchase I’ve ever made.”

