Viral ‘Roe v. Bros’ TikTok Shows Too Many Cis Men Know Nothing About Periods

A hilarious viral video is shedding light on just how little cisgender men know about menstruation — you know, in case you needed a reminder as to why casting your ballot this Election Day matters.

Last week, a TikTok user by the name of @RoeVBros uploaded a series of gameshow-style videos of her stopping random men and asking them questions about periods. Her username is a reference to Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court ruling that protected abortion access nationwide for more than 40 years until it was overturned this June.

Roe‘s reversal has re-upped national conversations around reproductive health — and if @RoeVBros’s man-on-the-street interviews are any indication, cis men are in dire need of some basic education.

In the video, which now has over 1 million views, the TikToker asks one interviewee, “Can women pee with a tampon in?”

His response? “I think you gotta take it out. I’ve seen the little tampon trash cans in the bathroom, so I think that’s probably why.” Ummm…! We’re talking about two different holes, sir!

Another participant couldn’t even define what a period is, telling @RoeVBros that it’s “the time of the month when a woman ovulates.” Sorry, bro — that’s actually called ovulation. The period part of the menstrual cycle, a.k.a. menstruation, is when a person sheds their uterine lining. Related story This Kind of Pillow Isn't Safe for Babies, According to a New FDA Warning

I regret to inform you that it gets worse. “How many tampons do women use while on their period, on average?” she asks another dude, who responds, “One? Or two? I think one, to be honest. They put them inside…ugh.”

“Ugh?!” We’re talking about a basic biological function that every person with a uterus experiences! Get over yourself, bro.

Although their incorrect answers are comical, the clueless men featured in @RoeVBro’s videos are emblematic of a serious issue: Men simply aren’t well-educated about reproductive health for people with uteruses. Without the protection of Roe v. Wade, state lawmakers are now able to ban abortions, and at least 13 states already have. Now, one-third of pregnant Americans have to travel more than an hour away to reach their nearest abortion provider. It’s terrifying to think that there are male politicians out there attempting to legislate something they don’t fully understand.

Consider this your last reminder to head to the polls today (November 8) and make your voice heard in the 2022 midterm election. President Joe Biden has promised to codify abortion access if Democrats elect more senators and keep control of the House, but that can only happen if pro-choice voters cast their ballots. The stakes for reproductive justice are truly higher than ever.

Oh — did I mention that every man @RoeVBros interviewed is registered to vote?

“Don’t let man-brains outvote women in the upcoming election,” the TikToker warned her 128,000 followers. “Vote November 8.”

Before you go, check out our favorite period products for all kinds of menstruators: