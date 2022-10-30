Kate Middleton’s New & Surprising Humanitarian Effort is All About Shutting Down Misconceptions Surrounding Addiction 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton’s newest humanitarian effort is all about connecting to those who need help, and the Princess just gave those in need a rare, poignant message reminding them they are not alone.

As a part of her newest humanitarian effort, the Princess of Wales shared a video for the “Taking Action on Addiction” campaign. She started the touching video, by discussing addiction as a mental health issue. “Addiction is a serious mental health condition that can happen to anyone, no matter what age, gender, race or nationality. As Patron of The Forward Trust, I have met many people who have suffered from the effects of addiction.”

She continued on about disapproving the stigma and misconceptions about addiction, further proving it’s a mental health crisis. She added, “Attitudes to addiction are changing. But we are not there yet, and we need to be. Still the shame of addiction is stopping people and families asking for help and people are still tragically losing their lives. We as a society need to recognize that the only way to help those suffering is to try and understand what has led them to addiction, to empathize with them and to be compassionate to their struggles.”

“Please know that addiction is not a choice. No one chooses to become an addict. I want you to know that this is also a serious health condition,” she said. “Please do not let shame hold you back from getting the help you so desperately need.”

The Princess of Wales ended the video by saying, “So please ask for help. I know this was not a choice. Recovery is possible.”

See the whole video HERE!

Related story Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It’s On Sale

It’s no secret that Kate is a huge mental health advocate, much like her husband Prince William. Just last year, on June 2021, she was announced as patron of The Forward Trust, which she described as a huge honor in her pursuit to help those affected by addiction, crime, and more.

William and Kate’s life as parents and husband and wife has been well documented over the course of their marriage, from their early beginnings to ongoing charity work. But when royal fans go back long before the couple’s 2011 nuptials, they find a love story with twists and turns. Christopher Andersen’s William and Kate: A Royal Love Story chronicles the couple’s early days in college, through their breakups, and finally to their memorable engagement. This is a must-have addition to any royal fan’s bookshelf.

William and Kate: A Royal Love Story by Christopher Andersen

Image: Gallery Books Gallery Books.

'William and Kate: A Royal Love Story' by Christopher Andersen $17.15 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, click here to see more photos of Prince William & Kate Middleton through the years.

