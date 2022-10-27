Phoebe Bridgers Opened Up About Her ‘Super Safe’ Abortion: ‘Don’t Let Anybody Freak You Out’

Abortions shouldn’t be scary or shrouded in mystery. Take it from indie rocker Phoebe Bridgers, who recently opened up about her abortion story in the hopes of de-stigmatizing the procedure and encouraging others to take control of their reproductive health.

Speaking to Teen Vogue, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter was candid about her experience getting an abortion at Planned Parenthood last year. “I hate going to the doctor’s office, so doing that was anxiety-riddled,” she told the magazine. “I also hate having people near any sensitive part of my body, so I was already nervous. [In the end, though,] it was just super nice.”

Bridgers went on to explain that abortions are “super safe,” and she felt “very held” by her healthcare providers during the procedure.

“Don’t let anybody freak you out about an abortion,” she continued. “Because unless you’re doing it in an unsafe way, there are resources for you if you’re trying to get one — and you should fucking have one, for whatever reason.”

This isn’t the first time Bridgers mentioned getting an abortion last year, but her commentary is super meaningful ahead of the 2022 midterm elections on November 8. Abortion access has long been a divisive issue in American politics, and given the reversal of Roe v. Wade earlier this year, the stakes are higher than ever.

With the right to an abortion no longer guaranteed federally, a number of anti-abortion lawmakers in different states throughout the country have made it virtually impossible to access the procedure. Some states, such as Texas, Alabama, and Idaho, have now banned abortions altogether. Related story Chrissy Teigen Reveals That the Loss of Baby Jack Was Actually a Life-Saving Abortion

Bridgers’s stance on abortion access will come as no surprise to anyone who’s been following her career. The Punisher singer has never shied away from getting political onstage and frequently speaks out about causes that matter to her, like reproductive justice and transgender rights. At a recent concert, she encouraged fans to check out the Mariposa Fund, a New Mexico-based abortion fund that assists undocumented people.

“I just think middle-class, upper-class white people are always gonna have access to health care and abortion, whether it’s through flying [to another state] or even access to fucking organizations,” Bridgers added. “It’s just so much harder for the people that it was already hard for.”

She also joins a growing contingent of celebrities who have spoken publicly about their abortions, including fellow recording artists Stevie Nicks and Nicki Minaj. In case you need a reminder, let these music legends reassure you that abortions are safe, normal, and nothing to fear or be ashamed about.

