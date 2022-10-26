My fellow Lazy Girls, take a deep breath and be ready to check your cabinets. Several popular dry shampoo brands from Unilever have voluntarily recalled their products after benzene (a known carcinogen) was found in select lots.
According to a site set up by Unilever for the recall, “dry shampoo aerosol products produced prior to October 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé” were recalled “due to potentially elevated levels of benzene.”
Notably, the internal investigation found that the benzene was not found in the product but in the propellant (chemicals added to create pressure in the can to make it spray): “An internal investigation identified the propellant as the source, and Unilever has worked with its propellant suppliers to address this issue.”
“Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening,” per the FDA in a statement. “Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment. Humans around the world have daily exposures to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources.”
The following are the products being recalled:
- Dove Dry Shampoo Volume and Fullness
- Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh Coconut
- Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh and Floral
- Dove Dry Shampoo Ultra Clean
- Dove Dry Shampoo Invisible
- Dove Dry Shampoo Detox and Purify
- Dove Dry Shampoo Clarifying Charcoal
- Dove Dry Shampoo Go Active
- Nexxus Dry Shampoo Refreshing Mist
- Nexxus Inergy Foam Shampoo
- Suave Dry Shampoo Hair Refresher
- Suave Professionals Dry Shampoo Refresh and Revive
- Tresemme Dry Shampoo Volumizing
- Tresemme Dry Shampoo Fresh and Clean
- Tresemme Pro Pure Dry Shampoo
- Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Dry Shampoo
- Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Volumizing Dry Shampoo
- Bed Head Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo
- Bed Head Rockaholic Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo
Understandably, the brand stated that anyone who has purchased these products produced before October 2021 should definitely stop using them — and are entitled to a refund or reimbursement.
“Consumers should stop using the affected aerosol dry shampoo products and visit UnileverRecall.com for instructions on how to receive reimbursement for eligible products,” per the press release.
Before you go, check out our favorite all-natural products for kids’ cough and cold symptoms:
Leave a Comment