My fellow Lazy Girls, take a deep breath and be ready to check your cabinets. Several popular dry shampoo brands from Unilever have voluntarily recalled their products after benzene (a known carcinogen) was found in select lots.

According to a site set up by Unilever for the recall, “dry shampoo aerosol products produced prior to October 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé” were recalled “due to potentially elevated levels of benzene.”

The above are dry shampoos from the brands Nexxus, TreSemme and Bed Head that were voluntarily recalled.

Notably, the internal investigation found that the benzene was not found in the product but in the propellant (chemicals added to create pressure in the can to make it spray): “An internal investigation identified the propellant as the source, and Unilever has worked with its propellant suppliers to address this issue.”

The above are a few of the dry shampoos from Dove and Suave that were recalled.

“Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening,” per the FDA in a statement. “Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment. Humans around the world have daily exposures to it indoors and outdoors from multiple sources.”

The following are the products being recalled:

Dove Dry Shampoo Volume and Fullness

Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh Coconut

Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh and Floral

Dove Dry Shampoo Ultra Clean

Dove Dry Shampoo Invisible

Dove Dry Shampoo Detox and Purify

Dove Dry Shampoo Clarifying Charcoal

Dove Dry Shampoo Go Active

Nexxus Dry Shampoo Refreshing Mist

Nexxus Inergy Foam Shampoo

Suave Dry Shampoo Hair Refresher

Suave Professionals Dry Shampoo Refresh and Revive

Tresemme Dry Shampoo Volumizing

Tresemme Dry Shampoo Fresh and Clean

Tresemme Pro Pure Dry Shampoo

Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Dry Shampoo

Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Volumizing Dry Shampoo

Bed Head Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo

Bed Head Rockaholic Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo

Understandably, the brand stated that anyone who has purchased these products produced before October 2021 should definitely stop using them — and are entitled to a refund or reimbursement.

“Consumers should stop using the affected aerosol dry shampoo products and visit UnileverRecall.com for instructions on how to receive reimbursement for eligible products,” per the press release.

