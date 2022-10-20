TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio recently opened up about being diagnosed with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD), a chronic medical condition linked to your menstrual period. It affects up to 10 percent of people who menstruate…so why aren’t more people talking about PMDD?

D’Amelio revealed her diagnosis while chatting about her health on an Instagram Live.

“[PMDD] really affects your moods and your behavior and many different parts of your life,” the 21-year-old told her 24.6 million followers. “I feel like I didn’t realize how much it was affecting me until I got to this point I was in last week. I have never been so low … and having no idea what was wrong with me was very alarming.”

So, what is PMDD?

Indeed, PMDD is a lifelong and potentially disabling condition. According to Cleveland Clinic, the condition is characterized by a wide range of debilitating mental, emotional, and sometimes physical symptoms during the week leading up to your period, with symptoms subsiding shortly after you begin bleeding. This can include everything from extreme fatigue to anxiety to suicidal thoughts.

TikToker Dixie D’Amelio, who recently opened up about her PMDD diagnosis. GC Images

PMDD is sometimes compared to premenstrual syndrome, a.k.a. PMS, although the former is much more severe. The key differentiator here is extreme “mood symptoms” with cyclical presentation.

On her Instagram Live, D'Amelio admitted she found herself suddenly contemplating death by suicide as a result of PMDD. "I just felt like I had no control over my body or mind and I had no idea what was wrong but it would turn on and off like a light switch," she explained. "That was very confusing to me because how can I go one day feeling fine and then the next day not wanting to be here anymore?"

How is PMDD treated?

Since it manifests with such severe symptoms, PMDD requires medical attention. There is no cure for PMDD, but there are some treatment options. Some patients are prescribed antidepressants to alleviate psychiatric symptoms, while others use hormonal birth control to help regulate their reproductive hormones.

Over-the-counter pain medications are recommended to ease physical symptoms, such as bloating, abdominal pain, or breast tenderness. Eating a well-balanced diet and exercising regularly can also help manage symptoms overall.

Medical experts aren’t exactly sure what causes PMDD, although it could be triggered by fluctuations in reproductive hormones, such as estrogen and progesterone, throughout your menstrual cycle. Serotonin — the brain chemical that regulates your mood, sleep, and hunger cues — could play a role, as could certain genetic factors or psychosocial stressors from everyday life.

Like many medical conditions that mostly impact cisgender women, PMDD is understudied. (Medical misogyny, anyone?) Experts have said that more research is needed to better understand this condition.

Unfortunately, many women who have PMDD are misdiagnosed with mood-related psychiatric disorders, such as bipolar disorder. Some women are even dismissed by their healthcare providers and remain undiagnosed.

If you suspect you have PMDD, talk to a healthcare provider for evaluation. A diagnosis can take some time to obtain since you’ll have to carefully track your symptoms for at least one or two menstrual cycles, sometimes more. But take it from D’Amelio, who is “very happy” after seeking treatment learning how to manage her symptoms: PMDD is a serious condition, and there is no reason to suffer in silence. Don’t put off getting the medical care you need.

