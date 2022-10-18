Selma Blair Drops Out of ‘DWTS’ Due to MS: ‘I Pushed as Far as I Could’

Selma Blair has dropped out of Dancing With the Stars to put her health first.

The Cruel Intentions star announced she was bowing out of Season 31 of the competition on Monday’s episode, citing growing concerns about pushing her body too far while living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). She has been battling the potentially disabling neurological condition since 2018.

“You know I’ve been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process,” the 50-year-old actress told her dance partner Sasha Farber in a pre-taped segment. “I had these MRIs and when the results came back, it just all adds up to I can’t. I can’t. I can’t go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could. My body is definitely taking a hit. It’s way too much for the safety of my bones… so I could do extensive damage.”

Her proclamation was met with widespread support from the DWTS crew, who praised her impressive run on the highly physical dance competition. She and Farber even scored a perfect 40 out of 40 on their final waltz to “What the World Needs Now.”

“You really have inspired millions of people,” judge Bruno Tonioli assured her after her performance. “Your star has never shone brighter.”

“It’s so hard for me to take care because I don’t want to, ’cause I want to be here,” Blair said later. “But I know as a mom and someone that also wants to represent some people that are taking chances and sometimes there are just consequences to any chance you take. And mine is fine. I’m going to be okay.”

MS affects the brain and spinal cord and exhibits a wide range of symptoms, from severe fatigue to muscle weakness to vision loss. Nearly 1 million U.S. adults are living with the condition. Blair has been super candid about its impact on her health, joining a growing number of celebrities with MS who have opted to share their diagnosis publicly. She has experienced numbness in her legs and sometimes uses a cane as a mobility aid.

Toward the end of Monday’s episode, Blair shared a heartwarming message to her 11-year-old son, Arthur, who was in the audience: “Arthur, I love you the most and I just want to say, I loved this. And sometimes there’s going to be uncomfortable things to do in life and you just do it with a smile.”

Let Blair’s courageous decision be a reminder that no prize is worth sacrificing your health, especially for people with chronic illnesses. Related story Selma Blair Hopes Her Inspiring 'DWTS' Performance Encourages Others to Step Out of Their Comfort Zone

Before you go, check out the workout recovery essentials we’re totally suspicious: