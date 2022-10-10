‘What Planet Can I Blame for This?’ Your Guide to Astrology & the Vibes for October 2022

Ah, October – the spookiest month of all. The good news is, the stars aren’t actually that scary this month. Mercury goes direct on October 2nd, and as do Pluto and Saturn, which means a lot of the resistance we’ve been experiencing for the last while will start to dissipate. Woohoo! In terms of what we can expect post-retrograde, astrologer and author Desiree Roby Antila tells SheKnows that with Mercury going direct now is the time “to clean up any messes that were made and get things back on track. Simplify your communication and life as much as possible. Once that is complete, carve some time out that you need for wellness both mentally and physically.” ⁠

You’re going to need it because, according to Antila, once Pluto, the planet of transformation, moves forward on October 8th, “the veil begins to lift so that hidden messages can be revealed. Since April 29 things that were buried have been making their way to the surface, and now secrets will be revealed. Pluto teaches us that the truth will always set you free.”

Then when Saturn goes direct on October 23rd, and stations in ingenious Aquarius, “it is time to get back to work on the things that have been on pause. Since June 4, we have been collectively revisiting ideas of structure, modernization, and authority. However, it is time to make the changes we need and move forward into the future.⁠” Sounds like a plan as 2022 starts coming to a close!

Here’s what else to expect from the stars this month.

Do you, boo

With the Full Moon in Aries on October 9th, Antila says it is the perfect time to point the arrow to you and endorse yourself. “Things you have been working towards since the New Moon in Aries six months ago will now come to fruition. Allow this Moon to illuminate your most authentic self, and you will naturally attract those into your life that support you to flourish.” She recommends searching and hunting for what you want while remembering that you were not made to always please everyone – “You were also designed for individual significance.”

Agree to disagree ⁠

Mercury, the planet of communication, reenters diplomatic Libra on October 10th, which, according to Antila, means our perspective will become aligned and balanced. "As the quicksilver planet glides through diplomatic Libra, it will remind us that there are always two sides to the story and that having different perspectives is okay. The right thing to do is to agree to disagree and have a dialogue rather than a monologue. Bringing a patient, peaceful, and open-minded approach is key.⁠

Experiment with your love life

It’s time to unleash your biggest fantasies when Venus, the planet of love, enters Scorpio on October 23rd.

“As Venus slips into the sign of the scorpion, it gives us a time to appreciate the taboo side of love,” Antila explains. “The mysterious energy of this transit creates a space for us all to get in touch with our sensual side. We can dive deep into our psyche by uncovering subliminal desires and unravel pieces of ourselves that are dying to be tapped into.” If you were curious to try out a new sex toy in bed, now is the time. ⁠

Time to tap into some magic

Scorpio season also starts on October 23, which Antila says gives us “space to tap into our resourcefulness making the energy feel richer. The vibe of this time brings our focus to eighth house themes such as intimacy, endings, and shared finances. The power of Scorpio season thins the veil and allows us to connect with the mysterious magic of our supernatural forces to form unbreakable bonds.” In other words, things are about to get deep AF for the next four weeks.

Welcome more abundance into your life ⁠

The New Moon in Scorpio on October 25 is paired with a rare solar eclipse that only furthers the intensity of this lunation, says Antila. “A solar eclipse takes place when the New Moon passes between the Sun and the earth, creating a spiritual power outage. Solar eclipses correspond with new beginnings and unexpected opportunities making you feel wildly off-center or crystal clear.” According to Antila, this will be a time when doors shut and new ones open, “illuminating the fact that we need more than what we are currently receiving.” She recommends sending a cosmic invitation to the universe to welcome abundance, adding, “Expect the unexpected, create boundaries, and wait for the dust to settle before you act on any eclipse fueled impulses.”

Read between the lines

“Mutable Mercury takes a more muted approach as it slithers into surreptitious Scorpio on October 29th,” Antila says. When it comes to communication, she suggests this is a time to rely more on your intuition and read between the lines rather than taking things at face value. “The key to this transit is to have a measure of control in your communication to be sure you are not being overly transparent.” Hey, a little mystery never hurt anyone.

Save the drama for your mama

On October 30th, Mars, the planet of action, goes retrograde for the next two-and-half months, which explains why we will start to feel our energy slow down. “This will bring a vibe of restlessness, which is why leading with your logic and avoiding drama will be important,” Antila says. “This is a great time to pick up an old hobby or to find a new way to move your body that relieves the tension of this two-faced Gemini transit.”

