Bryce Dallas Howard Was Shamed for Her ‘Natural Body’ While Filming ‘Jurassic World’ & Told To Lose Weight

Bryce Dallas Howard, alongside her Jurassic World: Dominion co-star DeWanda Wise, sat down with Metro UK earlier this week to chat about their film’s extended release. The conversation took an unexpected turn when Howard admitted that her body was a main topic of discussion by unidentified execs.

Howard, who did all her own stunts in the third installment of the Jurassic World series was asked what she hoped her role meant for female representation in action films and she responded with:

“What being in this third film allowed, how do I say this? How do I say this? How do I say this? I’ve been asked to not use my natural body in cinema,” Howard responded with. “On the third movie, it was actually because there were so many women cast, it was something that Colin [Trevorrow, the director] felt very strongly about in terms of protecting me because the conversation came up again, ‘We need to ask Bryce to lose weight.’”

Howard pointed out during the interview that most of her stunts would have been impossible to do if she had been dieting, and credits her director Trevorrow with rejecting such demands.

The actress also emphasized that the film worked to normalize female-led action sequences that featured women of all body types. The film also had more women than men, something Howard was particularly proud of.

"'So I'm really thrilled [at] all the action I got to do, and I got to do it with my body, she was at her maximum strength," she said. "And I hope it is just yet another indication of what's possible."

The Jurassic World franchise has been an uphill battle for Howard since the beginning, when it was reported that she was being paid less than her co-star Chris Pratt.

Reports surfaced in 2018 that she was making $8 million to Pratt’s $10 million for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, but Howard told Insider last month that she was being paid “so much less.”

“The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less,” Howard said in the interview. “When I started negotiating for ‘Jurassic,’ it was 2014 and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies and so your deals are set.”

Howard continued, “What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me, ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce.’”

With the third installment filmed and completed, Howard and her co-star Wise are happy to see the final film showcasing “heroines who aren’t perfect.” Wise said, “I’m interested in the future of action and blockbusters really allowing women to be the entire human beings that we are,” she said.

But despite the film’s female-led cast, Wise still insisted there’s still a way to go for women in Hollywood when all people want to talk about is how a woman looks.

“It’s always something,” she said. “There was a lot of resistance to Kayla having muscle, to what it means to be a woman, look like a woman. It’s just every side, it’s relentless and impossible.”

“There’s so many of us! Actually, we’re half of the population,”’ Howard chimes in. “And in this movie, there were more women than men. These are numbers and scenarios [that are] at this point uncommon still, and just normalizing that.”

