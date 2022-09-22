Several Colgate Products Were Voluntarily Recalled for Improper Storage

Six Colgate products sold at Family Dollar stores have been voluntarily recalled after they were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements, according to a statement released by the FDA. The products were shipped to stores in 11 states between May 1 to June 21 of this year, and the statement included that Family Dollar is not aware of any complaints or reports of illness related to this recall.

Family Dollar has notified employees in affected stores and asked them to isolate, remove and discontinue the sale of the recalled products immediately. If you purchased what you believe to be a recalled product you can return it to the Family Dollar where you bought it, no receipt necessary. If you choose to dispose of the recalled product yourself, it might be best to place it in a separate bag before throwing it away.

The FDA did not list any specific side effects or symptoms the recalled products might cause, but if you or someone you know starts to experience any unusual or surprising health problems after the recalled product has been used, you should see a doctor, the statement said.

The following Colgate products were affected:

Colgate Optic White Stain Prevention Toothpaste, 2.1 ounces

Colgate Optic White Charcoal Toothpaste, 4.2 ounces

Colgate Optic White Mouthwash, 16 fluid ounces

Colgate Optic White High Impact Toothpaste, 3 ounces

Colgate Optic White Toothpaste Icy Fresh, 3.2 ounces

Colgate Optic White Stain Fighter Toothpaste Clean Mint, 4.2 ounces

The products were sold at Family Dollar stores in the following states:

Arizona

California

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Montana

New Mexico

Nevada

Oregon

Texas

Utah

If you have any reactions to the recalled products, they can be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program, which tracks and reports any health issues caused by potentially unsafe or recalled products. Anyone with questions about the recall can also call Family Dollar’s customer service line (844-636-7687) for more information. Related story Parents, Check Your Fridge! Over 5,000 Cases of Capri Sun Have Been Recalled

Before you go, check out our favorite quotes to inspire positive attitudes about food and bodies: