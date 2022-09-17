This $18 Roll-On Tool Is a ‘Must-Have’ for Removing Stubborn Ingrown Hairs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether it be for a date night or a self-care-filled afternoon, you may be waxing or shaving away those pesky hairs. However, no matter what you do, there tends to be a bunch of ingrown hairs, razor bumps, and anything for baby smooth skin. It’s annoying, to say the least, and trust us when we say we’ve tried nearly everything to get rid of it. From TikTok hacks to Amazon products, only a few tools have been able to eradicate this issue.

And thanks to Amazin yet again, we’re able to add another tool to keep those ingrown hairs at bay. Even better than that? It’s under $20 for a very limited time!

The Tend Skin Refillable Ingrown Hair Rollon

is a convenient roll-on tool that helps users of all genders to reduce the appearance of ingrown hairs and razor bumps. You can use it for your face, neck, legs, underarms, bikini lines, and more: it’s just where you want to reduce those tiny, pesky bumps! Both easy-to-use and painless to apply, people adore using this to feel their most confident when they’re showing off their smooth skin.

Per the brand, there’s a correct way to use this handy dandy tool! you apply a thin coat after both shaving and drying your skin. You leave it on and then apply your moisturizer about 10 seconds after. Something to note, though, is that you shouldn’t overdo it, and keep in mind that after waxing and laser hair removal, it will sting if you apply it.

With over 10,000 reviews on Amazon, this has become a growing favorite with Amazon shoppers of all kinds. One shopper simply said it was the “best for ingrown hairs” and “Don’t bother with other products.” Another shopper added that it’s “easy and effective,” adding, “Easy to get a lot of product on the skin, which is how it needs to be used to be effective. Forget about wasting product on cotton balls or getting it on your manicure. I’m an esthetician and waxing bikinis for ten years. I use this, and it works.”

