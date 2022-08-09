Pete Davidson Reportedly Needed Mental Health Help Over Online Harassment from Kanye West

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

In the days following news that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ended their nine month-long tabloid frenzy of a relationship, the SNL star reportedly needed to seek some trauma therapy due to Kanye West’s public reaction to said relationship while it was going on.

In a report from PEOPLE, a source close to Davidson allegedly said that the 28-year-old was in “trauma therapy” due to the posts West (Kardashian’s ex-husband) made about him that ranged from obsessive to threatening throughout his time dating Kim. The two also exchanged in semi-public back-and-forths via texts screenshotted and posted online that seemed to escalate as Pete and Kim got closer.

“The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help,” the source told PEOPLE.

Pete had previously discussed his mental health publicly, recounting his struggles with substance abuse and finally getting diagnosis for Borderline Personality Disorder in the 2010s: “I got diagnosed with BPD a few years ago, and I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong, and didn’t know how to deal with it,” Davidson said in a conversation with Glenn Close for Variety. “Then, when somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders. You feel so much better.”

As McClean Hospital notes, people with BPD can be particularly vulnerable to thoughts of self-harm or suicidal ideation when they come encounter certain triggers: “You should see a doctor any time your symptoms are triggered,” they write. “If you are unsure of your triggers, try to think of a time in the past when you experienced raging and intense emotions, acted impulsively, or had a desire to harm yourself. The events before this emotion are likely your triggers…People with BPD are sensitive to stress, so stressful situations activate symptoms related to the condition. The stressors that promote BPD’s most volatile symptoms can be external or internal, and they often vary from one person to another. There are both interpersonal and mental triggers of borderline personality disorder, many of which are unique to the individual.”

And reportedly the extremely public back and forth with Kanye has caused additional stress for the actor.

Radar Online reported back when Kanye’s song “EAZY” leaked that Davidson brought on security amid threats and noted via a source that he wasn’t “worried about Kanye, but he is concerned about the massive fanbase that Kanye has. His devoted followers listen to his songs and act upon them.”

West also reportedly told fans in February via an Instagram post to confront Davidson if they see him in public: “IF ANYONE LOVES ME AND MY FAMILY IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT THE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER.”

PEOPLE’s source said that Davidson, ultimately, “has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she’s been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship.”

