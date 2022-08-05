This Razor is Also a Vibrator & It’s a Game-Changer for Shower Sex

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re the kind of person who likes discreet, versatile and water-proof sex toys and are seriously addicted to the smooth, post-shave dolphin leg feeling — do I have a recommendation for you.

It’s Freya: a razor with a handle that doubles as a sex toy.

Now people have been using any variation of a household object that vibrates as a sex toy for as long as we’ve had such household objects, but Freya levels-up by being designed with that purpose in mind.

“Light-weight and curvonomically-designed, our dual-choice razor-vibrator perfectly follows the contours of your body for the most comfortable shave you’ve ever had. And when you’re done, that curve is the perfect match to thoroughly touch you, and with 6 vibration modes you will find your own personal Nirvana,” according to their website.

(Notably this one is not a vibrating razor —where the motor is meant to get you a super-close shave— but a razor that has a detachable vibrator as a handle. So, like, you don’t have to feel scared at the idea of anything sharp going where it shouldn’t.)

Freya Razor Starter Kit $49.99 Buy now Sign Up

Now, I got Freya sent my way a little while back and knew it seemed like a multitaskers dream. And, ultimately, the price of $49.99 for a solid razor and sex toy can average out to a pretty solid double-header deal for the thrifty and creative among us — with the starter-kit bringing with it the Freya dual-choice system razor and vibe, a dual-use wall holder, two additional razor blades and a USB charging cable.

Want to know more though? Here’s what happened when I took Freya for a spin:

The shave

I’m not at all militant about hair-removal. My M.O. is generally “either I shave or I don’t” and I don’t care much if I go a few weeks without hitting the legs or underarms. That said, when I do shave I am really aggressive about warding off ingrown hairs or razor bumps because I hate them deeply.

This razor (which has a super cute holder that sticks to your shower wall) delivered on a solid shave that didn’t mess with my skin and it was super easy to just hang it back up on the wall when I was done. All the spots stayed smooth and irritation free through the next few days and as my hair grew back.

The Toy

As the resident sex toy sommelier at SheKnows, I know my way around a vibrator (or several). The nature of this dual-function product had me intrigued when I first read about it, particularly for people who want a toy that isn’t going to scream Sexual Pleasure Object That Might Be Banned in the State of Texas or who want something discreet that won’t get questions you don’t feel like answering from visitors (or nosy/curious kids).

The toy itself is a pretty solid vibe that could work well for people who like subtle penetration or clitoral stimulation. The six vibration functions are fun and effective. It’s cute and beginner-friendly! And paired with the shower, it could be an easy way to turn up the heat on your “me-time.”

I also think there’s a lot of potential for people who want to play around with shower sex (or bath time) sex with their partners but have previously struggled to make it live up to the hype — and it can be a useful tool for starting that conversation or ensuring all parties get off without having to navigate your tub shape and size for the right position.

Before you go, check out a few kinds of orgasms you might not even know you could have: