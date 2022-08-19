Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Unbound’s First-Ever Rabbit Vibrator Is As Clutch As Its Name & It’s Finally Back in Stock

Katherine Speller
The rabbit vibe is an iconic make and model in the sex toy realm for a reason. Dual-stimulating, compact and perfect for partner and solo-play, people with vulvas have plenty of reasons to hop on the rabbit bandwagon. So obviously I was pretty stoked when one of my favorite sex toy brands, Unbound (responsible for Puff, my BFF suction vibe of 2020), announced they were dropping a rabbit vibe of their own.

And, yeah, it is pretty Clutch.

A bit about the toy: A super power dual-stimulating toy combines thrusting and vibrating powers (separately and together thanks to the multi-button control), Clutch is designed with your comfort in mind as much as your pleasure. Made of body-safe materials, it also features a unique triangular ergonomic handle and a flexible external arm to adjust the angles and sensations to your tastes. (It’s also easier to guide a partner in using it when you pair the power of this flexibility with some solid communication.)

The external arm (a very mighty clitoral stimulator) has seven intensity settings and five vibration patterns and the internal arm features rumbling and thrusting at five intensity and pattern settings too. With the ability to control both separately there’s a total of 120 different setting combos to choose from — so you won’t be getting bored any time soon.

I found the toy super simple to use (even while fumbling in the dark) and I’m sure it’d be fairly beginner-friendly for people who are newer to toys. I also think it might be a solid contender for carpal tunnel girlies who crave that flexibility and easy-to-grab design.
Unsurprisingly, this bad boy sold out quickly in its first release. But it’s back in stock now and there’s even a “Back from Sold Out” special going on via Unbound’s website. You can get a free full-size Jelly (a water-based lube that I am obsessed with as someone who is very protective of my vaginal pH) with your clutch purchase using the code CLUTCHYOURSELF.

That said, if you’re looking to fall in love with a new toy that’ll give you or your partner a little bit of G-spot and clitoral love, you’ll probably be clinging to Clutch for a long time.

