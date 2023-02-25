Jennifer Aniston Drinks This $24 Collagen-Boosting Protein Powder Every Day for Her Hair & Skin Health

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Aniston isn’t afraid to share her routines — in fact, we’ve learned about the morning schedule she’s followed for years. Part of the award-winning actress’s daily ritual is adding collagen to her favorite morning drinks. And thanks to this powder form, adding collagen into your routine is a breeze.

The collagen in question is Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, that’s on sale now! If you haven’t shopped the sale yet, it ends tonight, so hurry so you can stock up on the “impressive” powder.

So what do collagen peptides do? They’re great for supporting bone and joint health, especially if you love to move your body. The powder also helps to keep skin, nails, and hair looking youthful and healthy. All you have to do is mix two scoops into your favorite drinks like water, smoothie, or coffee — there is no taste or gritty residue left behind. Instead, the collagen peptide powder fully dissolves into hot and cold beverages.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder—$17.49, originally $27.00

Collagen Peptides Powder $24.49, originally $27.00 Buy now

Shoppers love the collagen peptide powder, too. Heck, this Amazon bestseller has over 213,000 reviews! One reviewer said the powder is “worth every penny.” They also added, “I have never tried a product that gave me so many benefits! Let’s start with my nails. They are as hard as acrylic. My nails never grow, and I hate taking pills like biotin. With this powder, I pour it into half a bottle of water faithfully every morning. Consistency is the key! I can’t speak about my hair bc I keep it braided under my wigs. My joints, a God send!”

Another shopper who has taken the powder for over three months also raved about the results: “Results…joint pain gone! Hair growth 1 inch in 1 month, nails are stronger (I like short natural nails), skin — bye-bye fine lines and fine wrinkles (the ones you see in the 5x magnifying mirror). For the sake of clarity, my goal was to address some joint pain. The ancillary advantages/outcomes were not what I was seeking — but I am not complaining. I make the shake every day and drink it after my Pilates and elliptical workout in the am. Oh yes, for us women of a certain age, pre, during, or post-menopausal, it reduced the flame on and in the heat of the night episodes by 90 percent.”

Want to see the results for yourself? Head to Amazon now while the collagen powder is still on sale for a few more hours.

