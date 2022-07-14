It’s hot as all hell outside, and you’re trying to get your sweat on outdoors. We’ve all been there. Needless to say, the last thing you want is to have total strangers comment on how your body looks. There’s simply no excuse for body-shaming or fatphobia, no matter how high the mercury has risen.

Take it from Reddit user @Good_Practice_8441, who took to the /AmITheAsshole SubReddit for a vibe check on one hell of an anecdote. While exercising with a group of friends in a public park, she was approached by an annoyed mother, who insisted that she and her friends “must be new here” (they weren’t) because they weren’t keeping things family-friendly.

The source of this mom’s anger? The OP’s clothing. It was “90-degree weather,” the Redditor explained, so naturally, she was getting her sweat on in a sports bra and bike shorts. She wasn’t the only one, either. Across the park, there was another mom with her kids wearing an identical weather-appropriate ‘fit. But when she pointed this out, the incensed mom responded, “ONE OF YOU IS JIGGLING ALL OVER THE PLACE, AND THE OTHER ONE ISN’T.”

Yep, you read that right. Angry Mama’s real problem was how the Redditor’s “fat” body looked in her workout attire. She even threatened to call the cops on the OP for “public indecency.”

It should go without saying that exercise clothes — and public spaces! — are for people of all shapes and sizes. A generic garment doesn’t magically become “indecent” or inappropriate for kids when a fat woman wears it. It’s a far better use of energy to model for your kids that all bodies are normal and worthy of joyful movement.

@Good_Practice_8441 wasted no time calling out this problematic “Becky”: “I’m 5’4 and 200 lbs, lol,” she wrote. “Of course I’m going to jiggle. … She kept talking about it being a ‘family’ park and I was done with it and ready for the next exercise, so I just said, ‘Okay well all of that sounds like a YOU problem.’”

Luckily, other AITA Redditors — and people in the OP’s local community — overwhelmingly had her back. “The woman seemed to be under the false impression that only women of specific weights or body types should wear workout clothing,” one commenter wrote. “Sounds like you weren’t wearing anything unusual, overly revealing, or offensive. Sorry she treated you that way.”

Another commenter put it even more succinctly: “You’re not indecent. She’s fatphobic.” Sounds like an open-and-shut case of #NTA to me.

