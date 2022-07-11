“Hot girl walk,” move over — the “sparkle girl walk” is an adorable, kid-friendly exercise idea taking TikTok by storm.

If you’ve spent any amount of time on the clock app, then you’ve probably come across videos extolling the virtues of the hot girl walk. Created by TikTok user @exactlylikeothergirls during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hot girl walk is as simple as it sounds: strolling around your neighborhood while joyfully embodying your hottest, most confident self. An iced coffee in your hand and Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” blaring in your headphones are encouraged but not required.

Enter the sparkle girl walk, a fresh take on the popular exercise trend for baddies of all ages. The phrase was coined by nanny and TikToker @Emmashitlock in a viral video from June, which has racked up more than 1.1 million views. In lieu of caffeinated beverages or music with explicit lyrics, sparkle girl walks typically involve hydrating beverages, family-friendly chitchat, and colorful clothes.

Emma’s ingenuity has inspired parents, nannies, and other child care professionals, such as fellow nanny @Erika2632, to go for sparkle girl walks with their kids. Lucky for us, they’ve documented the cuteness on TikTok:

The sparkle girl walk’s popularity makes total sense. An aimless excursion around your neighborhood gives your little ones the perfect opportunity to sport their favorite outfit or accessory. And walking, a low-intensity form of cardio, is simple enough that virtually any able-bodied person can reap its many physical and mental health benefits.

In addition to being utterly adorable, sparkle girl walks are a relatively safe form of exercise amid the ongoing pandemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest safety guidelines, you’re less likely to contract COVID-19 while spending time outdoors even if you opt not to wear a face mask.

Despite the gendered language in the name, sparkle girl walks — and hot girl walks — are for everyone. As a gender-fluid adult who rarely wears anything sparkly, I like to think of the sparkle girl walk as a state of mind. After all, in these dark times, who isn’t in need of a free, accessible, and confidence-boosting exercise routine?

