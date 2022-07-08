Martha Stewart Said She’s Had the ‘Opportunity To Be a Homewrecker’ but Hasn’t Taken Anyone Up on It

Looking for love is a challenge at every age — and even beloved TV personalities with friends like Snoop Dogg can have their struggles.

Martha Stewart opened up about how her love life has been fairing on Thursday’s episode of Chelsea Handler’s Dear Chelsea podcast, sharing that while a few lucky folks have caught her eye in recent years — she, like the rest of us, sometimes finds herself crushing on the unavailable types.

Stewart, who got divorced from publisher Andrew Stewart in 1990, said that she has had love on her mind recently — adding that she “had two mad crushes in the last month which is really good for [her], but turns out one of them is married to the mother of some friends of mine. He’s so attractive.”

And, girl, we’ve all been there. Sometimes the folks who are already partnered can radiate an attractive energy just because they’re demonstrating emotionally-present partnered behaviors. But, as Handler notes, that’s also a no-no (unless they’re into ethical non-monogamy, of course).

“You can’t be a homewrecker,” Handler said.

And Martha, to her credit, agreed: “I’ve never been a homewrecker and I’ve tried really hard not to be. I’ve had the opportunity to be a home-wrecker and I have not taken anybody up on it.”

We appreciate not crossing that line! But Stewart notes that it can be challenging when her circle of men, to whom she might be attracted, is limited to their connection to her other friends: “But that’s where I meet men. They’re all married to friends of mine or something like that.”

And, she did make a point that while imagining becoming The Other Woman isn’t the move, becoming the love interest to a widower might have a different appeal. (Big Lifetime Original Movie vibes, tbh.)

“Or maybe they’ll die,” she said. “I always think, ‘Oh gosh, couldn’t that person just die?’ Not painfully, just die.”

While we can hardly believe Martha’s prospects are that dire (like someone get this woman on Raya!), we can totally sympathize when it feels like the pool of people who spark your interest is all too shallow. Sending good vibes for a sexy and sensual Leo season for Martha!

Before you go, check out 100 of our favorite vibrators we recommend to all our friends. Perfect for navigating any dry spell: