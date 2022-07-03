Halsey Re-Wrote Their Will After Almost Dying From Multiple Miscarriages: ‘Abortion Saved My Life’

Ever since they came into the spotlight, Halsey has been a huge advocate for reproductive rights. Whether it be through their powerful words or donating, Halsey wants people to understand bodily integrity. The songwriter recently penned an open letter in Vogue that detailed their traumatic miscarriages, how she was “ready for the worst” when pregnant with their son Ender, and how abortion ended up saving their life.

Halsey also shared that they were traumatized by their past life-threatening pregnancies so much that while they were pregnant with Ender, they rewrote their will. “I was prepared for the worst. I gave detailed instructions regarding the donation of my organs should I die or be declared brain-dead, meaning if my heart beat on but my brain wasn’t functioning, the state would have permission to cut into my warm and still flush flesh and take my organs to save other lives.”

“My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his. Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience,” they added. “I will hold my son in one arm, and fight with all my might with the other.”

They went into detail about their experience, noting they had “miscarried three times before my 24th birthday. It seemed a cruel irony that I could get pregnant with ease but struggled to maintain a pregnancy.”

“One of my miscarriages required ‘aftercare,’ a gentle way of saying that I would need an abortion because my body could not terminate the pregnancy completely on its own and I would risk going into sepsis without medical intervention,” they said. During this procedure, I cried. I was afraid for myself and I was helpless. I was desperate to end the pregnancy that was threatening my life.”

In the open letter, they also restated their stance on abortion after Roe v. Wade was recently overturned. “Many people have asked me if, since carrying a child to term after years of struggling to do so, I have reconsidered my stance on abortion. The answer is firmly no. In fact, I have never felt more strongly about it,” they said.

Halsey and their partner Alev Aydin welcomed their son Ender Ridley in July 2021.

