The Summer Solstice arrives in the Northern Hemisphere on June 21, bringing us our longest day of the year, the official start of summer, and a lot of magickal potential. The Summer Solstice is like the ultimate new moon and we get only one a year! Get ready to get super powered insight into what you can start fresh.

We get two solstices every year. Summer Solstice is the longest day of the year and Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year. Because the Solstices (and the seasons) are created by the tilt of the Earth’s axis, they happen at opposite times of the year in the Northern and Southern hemispheres. When the North Pole is closest to the sun, the South Pole is furthest and vice versa. So, if you’re in the Southern Hemisphere, happy Winter Solstice! You are taking a deep dive inward to find what you need to let go of.

In tarot, The Sun card is an indication that all information you need is already available to you. It’s like a “what you see is what you get” vibe. Sometimes what you see isn’t what you want to get and the lesson is more about acceptance as a path forward. This is the energy we’re swimming in at the Summer Solstice. We all planted some sort of seeds around the Spring Equinox (March 21). Maybe you launched a new project, made a breakthrough in therapy, invested in a personal relationship that needed a lift. Whatever it was, enough time has passed for you to see what is working and what is not.

This is an opportunity for a major new beginning. Does this mean you have to pile your plate high with new work and deadlines and goals? Absolutely not! It might be the opposite. Personally, my new beginning this year is all about letting myself do less.

So how do you know what new beginning is right for you? If nothing comes to mind immediately, go for the low-hanging fruit. I would bet you any amount of money that you could stand to drink more water in a day. Or meditate. Or eat fruits and vegetables. Or move your body. You get where I’m going with this. We live in a society that largely expects us to be physically, mentally, and emotionally perfect, but denigrates self-care as indulgent. It’s a terrible trap. Begin to step out of it. Choose one thing that A) makes you feel better and B) you enjoy (or at least don’t hate) doing. Then commit to letting yourself do that one thing every day. You see what I did there? You’re letting yourself do it, not making yourself. This a treat! A treat for you and your overall health and well-being.

If adding something seems too overwhelming, make an adjustment to an existing daily ritual. Play music in the morning while you get ready instead of listening to the news. Replace your afternoon soda with sparkling water (You can get it caffeinated now! What a world). Get yourself that standing desk. Our routines tend to become invisible over time. Take advantage of the bright light of the Summer Solstice to see where you can make changes to make your routines work better for you.

And of course, you can celebrate the Solstice magickally (that “k” is there to differentiate from card tricks and rabbits in hats). Magickal rituals don’t have to be big and complex, though if you’re into that sort of thing, by all means, load up your altar with flowers and pink and green candles and offering bowls overflowing with fruit! You can simply write down what you are ready to begin on a piece of paper and light a tea candle to set the intention. I like to integrate my magick into my daily life wherever possible, in the foods I eat, the teas I drink, and the products I use. This desire is the seed that grew into my beauty line, Melinda Lee Holm Beauty.

Bathing rituals are a great way to bring magick into your life while showing your body some love. Here is a simple Summer Solstice bathing ritual using MLH Beauty and household items.

Slip into a robe or pajamas (something that will easily go over your head is great). Cleanse your environment with MLH Energy Setting Spray Run a bath adding a cup of sea salt and two earl grey tea bags. Sea salt is an excellent energetic and physical cleanser and the bergamot in earl grey tea promotes joy and trust. While the bathtub fills, wash and dry your face, then apply MLH Detoxifying Cleansing Mask Set a timer for 15 minutes, get into the bath and place a rose quartz or quartz crystal on your heart. Close your eyes and breathe in and out through your heart for 15 mins. Rinse your mask off using gentle circular motions to allow the microquartz in the mask to exfoliate your skin. You can do this in the bath or once you get out. Nourish your skin with MLH Transformative Face Oil

Et voilá! You are thoroughly cleansed physically and energetically and ready to step forward into your new beginning.

If you don’t have a bathtub, you can do this ritual in the shower. You’ll need to make a salt scrub. Mix 1 cup sea salt with ¼ cup oil (olive and coconut are most common, but you can use jojoba or avocado oil if you want something a bit less greasy) and a couple drops of bergamot essential oil. Rest with your crystal and mask for 15 mins before getting in the shower. And be careful! The oil in the scrub can make the shower floor slippery. This is a great time to invest in a non-slip mat. Another new beginning!

Melinda Lee Holm Beauty integrates magick into non-toxic, vegan, cruelty-free beauty products through the use of ingredients selected for their magickal properties alongside ingredients selected for performance. Learn more at melindaleeholm.com and on Instagram (@melindaleeholm).

