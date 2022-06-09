Kourtney said “I don’t know if I’m going to regret this lunch choice…I have to eat quail eggs every day too,” adding that she was introducing them into her diet for “baby-making” purposes as both she and her friend Stephanie Shepherd noted how “cute and small” the eggs were.

In the most recent episodes of Hulu’s The Kardashians , Kourtney and Travis shared that her latest dietary change to help out their mission: Quail eggs.

While fertility journeys are deeply personal business for all parties involved, Kourtney Kardashian -Barker and Travis Barker have been fairly upfront about their current attempts to conceive — sharing the ups, downs and occasionally absurd health suggestions they’ve been given along the way (from drinking sperm to weird crash cleanses ).

“Quail eggs supposedly are useful when trying to have a baby,” Kardashian told the camera. “But I’m not sure if that’s, like, documented online. I haven’t looked it up.”

Now the latter part is true — the benefits of quail eggs as sources of protein, vitamins and antioxidants and their metabolic benefits were documented via studies on diabetic mice. But there isn’t a whole lot of research into the specific benefits and there doesn’t appear to be any documented research on its fertility benefits.

It is noted, however, according to Healthline, that people eating quail eggs should be cautious: “Most quail eggs are unpasteurized, meaning they have not been heated to kill harmful bacteria that may reside on the shell…Because of this, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems should avoid quail eggs or ensure that they’re completely cooked with no runny or gelatinous yolk before eating them.”

Particularly in the fertility space, there are a lot of myths and old wives tales around conception — but there are some studies that link diet with positive fertility outcomes. They’re just not as exciting as eating or drinking one weird thing and getting instant benefits: It’s mostly eating a balanced, well-rounded diet comparable with what is generally recommended by healthcare professionals.

“Diets high in unsaturated fats, whole grains, vegetables, and fish have been associated with improved fertility in both women and men,” as research from a 2018 paper published in Frontiers in Public Health notes. “While current evidence on the role of dairy, alcohol, and caffeine is inconsistent, saturated fats, and sugar have been associated with poorer fertility outcomes in women and men.”