Halsey Had the Perfect Response for People Who Say ‘You Look Sick’

Halsey, who recently opened up about how their health has “changed” since pregnancy, took to TikTok to address some of the unsolicited body shaming to which they’ve been subjected.

The five second clip features the 27-year-old looking off camera as examples of comments they’ve received are superimposed on screen, including: “Halsey u look sick,” “Is she ok? Put some meat on those bones,” “She’s too thin,” and, “Looks unhealthy.” The song “I Already Know” by Walworth & Howell seemingly responds on Halsey’s behalf, singing the lyrics “I already know.” Halsey’s caption echoes the sentiment: “’u look sick’ BC I AM! LET ME LIVE!’”

And while Halsey “knows,” their body shamers should certainly know better than to weigh in when the singer has been so open about the “difficult circumstances” they came with post-natal health struggles. “Obviously my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant,” Halsey said on May 10, adding that they had been hospitalized “a few times.”

But after “seeing a hundred thousand doctors,” Halsey shared that some of their mysterious conditions finally had named, as they were diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). “I’ve been kind of sick most of my adult life. I’m still looking for the root cause of some of these things. It could potentially be another type of auto-immune disease, and I’ve known about auto-immune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis.”

Halsey followed up with a clarification the following day. “I didn’t ‘just get sick’ I’ve been sick. For a long time. My sicknesses just have their names now,” they asserted. “I went to doctors for eight years. Trying to figure out what was wrong with me. I was called crazy and anxious and lazy, amongst other things. I changed my entire lifestyle.”

The singer songwriter then left fans with one final message. “Don’t roll your eyes at your sick friends — they could be fighting a battle that they haven’t named yet, ya know?”

On that note, we have a similar request: do not comment on people’s bodies!

