We’re all about unapologetic self-pleasure among consenting adults here, but that doesn’t mean we won’t recommend some safety best practices to keep things sexy, avoid objects going MIA in NSFW spots, and keep people out of the emergency room (which is arguably a mood killer in its own right). No one knows that last part better than a UK-based TikTok user who shared that she needed surgery after getting a vibrator stuck up her butt.

Tiktok user @sophzaloafs shared her story alongside photos of what appeared to be X-rays showing the small three-inch bullet vibe that she said got stuck inside during anal play. Realizing that she could no longer reach the toy, she decided she needed help but said she couldn’t go the night-of, opting to head to the hospital the next morning.

There, the medical professionals said the only option was removing the toy via surgery — which very much feels like the worst case scenario to anyone who prizes discretion in their sexual play. But don’t worry or cringe yourself out too hard, she said that she woke up post-op with her toy (which very much does not appear to be the kind anyone would recommend for that hole) in a plastic bag by her side, no worse for wear.

While this feels like something out of the show Sex Sent Me to the ER (which, if you haven’t watched: you’re welcome), it’s important to know that these kind of incidents, while rare compared to more common injuries, aren’t exactly unheard of either. Per a national estimate, roughly 18,547 vibrator and 6,468 dildo-related injuries were treated in US emergency departments between 2000 and 2019.

Which brings us to the most important takeaway from this story and those like it: Always have an exit strategy for any sex toy you’re using on yourself or others.

This can mean making sure that all toys that go in the vagina (because things can get stuck in there too!) have something you can grab onto — like a base, handle, wire or string — for quick extraction. Though, the dead-end street nature of the cervix is a bit of a safety net from things getting too dicey in the event of a 20,000 leagues under the sea-lost toy situation.

It’s a little different with anal toys, as seen in this situation, but you still need to think critically about what kind of toys are meant to go up there. And, when in doubt, remember this important adage I try to pass along to all my fledgling anal players: If it don’t have a flare, don’t put it up there.

The nature of the anus is a little bit different, connecting to your rectum/large intestines — i.e. places you decidedly do not want your favorite sex toy to go.

And, as our sisters at StyleCaster have previously reported, toys can get lost deep in that no-man’s land via an orgasm — as those muscle contractions (lovely as they are!) can lead to a “suction-type effect” that puts you in dangerous territory.

Which brings us back to flares! Not unlike the explosive signal guns that share their name, they are something that can come in handy in an emergency. A flared base (or an otherwise large, impossible to slip through handle) on an anal sex toy (see non-vibrating

and vibrating

examples pictured above) allows for a natural stopping point, a wide area that cannot unintentionally go where it shouldn’t. That’s why sex educators and healthcare providers alike say they are a must for anything going up the backdoor hole.

And, if you remember nothing else about this story, please keep that in mind the next time you’re shopping for a new sex toy.

